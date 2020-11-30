Go Red for Christmas With This 1991 Ford Bronco 25th Anniversary

Easily one of the biggest launches this year, and perhaps the one off-roader to put a smile on our face and erase the bad memories of the troubled 2020, the reinvented Ford Bronco has been a real hit for the Blue Oval. As such, it’s no wonder reservations have reached incredible figures in so little time. Still, it’s a (very) hard wait until deliveries finally kick off...
Ford’s Build & Price online configurator tool has been live for a little over a month already, enough time for enthusiasts to plot their perfect 2021 Bronco for when production kicks off during the final days of March 2021.
Still, there could be plenty of fans that aren’t patient enough for the Blue Oval to start churning out the reinvented SUV – especially since we all know that factories can only bring out so many units at the time.
No worries, because there’s an easy fix – a quick check of the used car market. If that’s also taking too much of the precious time avaible (especially with the holiday season officially in full swing), perhaps this listing will help settle a possible Christmas present for yourself or a loved one.
Looking pristine with a little more than 107k miles on the odometer, this 1991 Ford Bronco is not only red with a gray interior, but it’s also part of the automaker’s Silver Anniversary Edition, designed to celebrate 25 years of existence for the nameplate.
Yes, we know that Ford officially marked 55 years of Bronco in 2020 with the Bronco Adventure concepts, but those won’t be up for grabs so easily – this 1991 Bronco is currently on sale for $34,900. And, for a little more than what Ford asks for a 2-Door Big Bend (which is $33,385), there’s a fully loaded Bronco XLT youngtimer to be had.
Granted, it only comes with a 5.0-liter, fuel-injected V8, capable of just 185 horsepower. But its four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive is connected to all four wheels via the electronically activated transfer case, so there’s still some off-road fun to be had.
And this example has been certified by a Deluxe Marti Report to be one of just 2,970 units produced for the limited-edition Silver Anniversary, so exclusivity is another perk to carefully consider before reaching a Shakespearean to buy, or not to buy conclusion.
