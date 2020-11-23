Area 51 Ford Bronco 2-Door With MIC Top Looks Ready to Enjoy This Winter Season

Ever since its introduction in July, the 2021 Ford Bronco has been subjected to various trial by the Blue Oval – in an attempt to both iron out any issues before series-production kicks off as well as prove the reinvented SUV is as capable as advertised. Because of the summer unveiling, we’ve mostly seen the Bronco prove its worth in dry situations. Now that the 2020 winter season is fast approaching, it’s time for some muddy, snowy action.
Sure, this 2-Door Area 51 Bronco that was spotted by Instagram user jc.groves is casually sitting on the side of the muddy trail and enjoying a chilly day in the snow. It’s not really doing anything out of the ordinary, yet this could prove just the appetizer for more action to come.
Hopefully, we’re going to be treated to more Broncos playing in the snow through official and unofficial channels. If there’s one thing this launch has taught us is that Ford’s PR department is making a text-book case of the way it manages to shine the spotlight on the Bronco.
Unfortunately, there’s no context provided with the pictures. The Instagram user only details the color and specification of the vehicle – we're dealing with a 2-Door Area 51 Bronco in Badlands configuration.
Other than that, it’s anyone’s guess as to where the snowy action is taking place. Sure, we can speculate it’s one of the northern states of the U.S. – based on the fact that the user is from Michigan. We can also indicate that most user comments point towards a MIC (Molded in Color) top combination with the 2-Door body and Area 51 paintjob - not the modular, nor the soft-top.
And the vehicle was clearly spotted on a forest trail that got a little muddy from the fresh snow – another setting that Ford is probably going to take ample pleasure in testing the Bronco. But, on the other hand, we can’t be sure this particular Bronco was involved with an official testing procedure – we have seen examples of pre-production units that were taken home by various officials before.
No matter the context, as far as we can tell from the fan comments, the Area 51 color is gaining a steady foothold among preferences – we've seen users of specialized forums even complain that its popularity makes them choose a different shade just to be sure they’ll be able to stand out in the rock-crawling crowd.
