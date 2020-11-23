Area 51 Ford Bronco 2-Door With MIC Top Looks Ready to Enjoy This Winter Season

Ever since its introduction in July, the 2021 Ford Bronco has been subjected to various trial by the Blue Oval – in an attempt to both iron out any issues before series-production kicks off as well as prove the reinvented SUV is as capable as advertised. Because of the summer unveiling, we’ve mostly seen the Bronco prove its worth in dry situations. Now that the 2020 winter season is fast approaching, it’s time for some muddy, snowy action.

113 photos