OBX Ford Bronco Looks Very White, Spotted Next to Electrified Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Although the Blue Oval’s reinvented Bronco is usually the one to be chased after – since it’s not officially yet on sale, this time around both SUVs fit the spotted category. That’s because next to the 2021 Ford Bronco in Outer Banks configuration sits an equally hot and thoroughly electrified Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.
The pair was spotted idling next to each other in a parking lot by a user from the bronco6g.com forum, so we easily understand why it’s the white OBX (Outer Banks) Bronco taking up the foreground, but we’re equally enticed by its rival, none the less.
Because we’re dealing with one of the higher grades on the Bronco, Ford is treating the Outer Banks – which is starting at a MSRP of $41,450 in 4-Door configuration – to a host of stylish upgrades, such as painted fender flares and exterior mirror covers.
The Oxford White color is making all this pop quite a bit, which quickly drew the attention of other forum dwellers – lending us the belief that it’s not exactly something that everybody likes. Opinions are quite different on the contrasting virtues of these elements being painted in the same hue as the body, but – in our modest opinion – this seemingly classic color is lending the Bronco a very clean and elegant look.
Perhaps way too clean for some, but it’s always a matter of taste. And, after all, there’s always the option to select the optional 17-inch “Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum, Beadlock Capable Wheels” which bring with them a mandatory switch to the Sasquatch Package – if someone wants a tougher look (along with the added capabilities).
Trying to check out the Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV from next to the Bronco is a bit harder, but we’re never the ones to back down from a challenge. It’s an interesting vehicle, as well, since this version isn’t out and about just yet – just like the rival we just discussed.
The 4xe model was released in early September and we’re still (im)patiently waiting on those particularly key details concerning the pricing and release date. The plug-in hybrid is packing 375 horsepower and a 17-kWh battery pack, enabling zero-emission journeys of up to 25 miles (40 km).
Because we’re dealing with one of the higher grades on the Bronco, Ford is treating the Outer Banks – which is starting at a MSRP of $41,450 in 4-Door configuration – to a host of stylish upgrades, such as painted fender flares and exterior mirror covers.
The Oxford White color is making all this pop quite a bit, which quickly drew the attention of other forum dwellers – lending us the belief that it’s not exactly something that everybody likes. Opinions are quite different on the contrasting virtues of these elements being painted in the same hue as the body, but – in our modest opinion – this seemingly classic color is lending the Bronco a very clean and elegant look.
Perhaps way too clean for some, but it’s always a matter of taste. And, after all, there’s always the option to select the optional 17-inch “Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum, Beadlock Capable Wheels” which bring with them a mandatory switch to the Sasquatch Package – if someone wants a tougher look (along with the added capabilities).
Trying to check out the Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV from next to the Bronco is a bit harder, but we’re never the ones to back down from a challenge. It’s an interesting vehicle, as well, since this version isn’t out and about just yet – just like the rival we just discussed.
The 4xe model was released in early September and we’re still (im)patiently waiting on those particularly key details concerning the pricing and release date. The plug-in hybrid is packing 375 horsepower and a 17-kWh battery pack, enabling zero-emission journeys of up to 25 miles (40 km).