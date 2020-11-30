An EV Decade On, Nissan's 2021 Leaf Sadly Doesn't Matter As Much As It Used To

This Restomodded 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Was Previously Used as a Fire Truck

Produced between 1955 and 1961, the Task Force line of pickups were used for an incommensurable number of duties. This particular 3100 , for example, spent 48 years as a fire truck with the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company in New Jersey. 23 photos



Fitted with five-spoke American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in Kumho rubber, the old-timer has is hiding a 1974 Camaro front end with adjustable coil springs. Over at the rear, you’ll find a 9.0-inch Ford axle with a Positraction limited-slip differential, 3.90 gearing, and air shocks. Stopping power comes courtesy of power-assisted discs and calipers up front and drums out back.



A sunken radio antenna, custom fuel door cover, LED taillights, and a receiver hitch with wiring for an electric brake controller are also worthy of bringing to your attention, along with tan vinyl and brown fabric for the bench seat. The color-matched dashboard boasts Classic Instrumentation gauges that include a six-digit mechanical odometer which shows approximately 8,000 miles.



Built by a specialist in Seattle and installed by the selling vendor in 2018, the



The free-breathing engine further features flat-top pistons, a double-roller timing chain, King race bearings, and an aluminum timing cover. A Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle, and the eight-cylinder mill breathes out through a duo of exhaust pipes that exit ahead of the rear wheels.



