This Restomodded 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Was Previously Used as a Fire Truck

30 Nov 2020, 10:36 UTC ·
Produced between 1955 and 1961, the Task Force line of pickups were used for an incommensurable number of duties. This particular 3100, for example, spent 48 years as a fire truck with the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company in New Jersey.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with three days of bidding left, the fire truck’s cab and doors were mated to an aluminum stepside-style bed to create the restomod before your eyes. Repainted yellow with a white band across the rear of the cab, the 3100 is also rocking hydraulic struts for the tonneau cover and a carpeted bed.

Fitted with five-spoke American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in Kumho rubber, the old-timer has is hiding a 1974 Camaro front end with adjustable coil springs. Over at the rear, you’ll find a 9.0-inch Ford axle with a Positraction limited-slip differential, 3.90 gearing, and air shocks. Stopping power comes courtesy of power-assisted discs and calipers up front and drums out back.

A sunken radio antenna, custom fuel door cover, LED taillights, and a receiver hitch with wiring for an electric brake controller are also worthy of bringing to your attention, along with tan vinyl and brown fabric for the bench seat. The color-matched dashboard boasts Classic Instrumentation gauges that include a six-digit mechanical odometer which shows approximately 8,000 miles.

Built by a specialist in Seattle and installed by the selling vendor in 2018, the small-block V8 has been stroked to 383 cubic inches or 6.3 liters. Racing Performance cylinder heads open the list of goodies, followed by a steel crankshaft, HEI distributor, golden bowtie-branded valve covers, a chromed air cleaner with custom intake tubing, and a Holley 750 CFM carburetor.

The free-breathing engine further features flat-top pistons, a double-roller timing chain, King race bearings, and an aluminum timing cover. A Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle, and the eight-cylinder mill breathes out through a duo of exhaust pipes that exit ahead of the rear wheels.

At the time of writing, the highest bid on this lovely 3100 is $25,500.

