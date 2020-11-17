Sasquatch 2021 Ford Bronco Looks Taller When Compared to Lifted Jeep Wrangler

The Blue Oval recently revealed it has reached almost 200k reservations for the 2021 Ford Bronco, a great achievement considering the reinvented rock-crawling SUV was first showcased just a few months ago. It’s also interesting to note that milestone was achieved while buyers haven't been allowed to play with the pre-production examples according to will. But these units do exist, and Ford can’t hide them all – and probably doesn’t even want to.

