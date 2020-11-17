Sasquatch 2021 Ford Bronco Looks Taller When Compared to Lifted Jeep Wrangler

The Blue Oval recently revealed it has reached almost 200k reservations for the 2021 Ford Bronco, a great achievement considering the reinvented rock-crawling SUV was first showcased just a few months ago. It’s also interesting to note that milestone was achieved while buyers haven't been allowed to play with the pre-production examples according to will. But these units do exist, and Ford can’t hide them all – and probably doesn’t even want to.
Basically, leaving pre-production Bronco examples in the parking lot or in some neighbor’s driveway is like an open invitation to the fan community to snatch some neat pictures with the SUV and keep the conversation flowing. Hey, Ford is even shamelessly toting the vehicle’s possible (but not looking too comfortable) sleeping arrangements...
So, when a 2021 Bronco dressed up in Cactus Gray attire and with the Sasquatch pack shows up in a parking lot (somewhere in Phoenix, according to the bronco6g.com forum), does it take much for somebody to notice it?! Of course not, and luckily the user even had a Jeep Wrangler at hand for a quick photo comparison.
Interestingly, the 2021 Ford Bronco with the Sasquatch off-road goodies looks taller when sitting next to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rival. And it’s not a regular Wrangler either – the owner says it’s sporting a 2-inch lift kit and a set of 35-inch tires. Granted, it’s the regular Wrangler, not the Unlimited, being compared to a 4-Door Bronco – also the Jeep has the soft-top arrangement compared to the Ford’s hard cover.
According to comments by onlookers (one of them being a U.S. Air Force airman, allegedly), the Cactus Gray paintwork on the Bronco is remarkably similar in nature to the one used by the U.S. Military on the fighter jets, so it seems that every time we encounter the Blue Oval’s SUV, we find out another of its hidden secrets...
By the way, check out the post until the very end – for a few other details on the Cactus Sasquatch (ruler measurements, assessment of the off-road tires, etc.) as well as pictures (included in the attached gallery) with a bunch of other Bronco units.
