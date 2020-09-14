2021 Ford Bronco 3D Model Lets Non-Factory Hues Loose

Not long ago, Ford presented an entire family – the Bronco Sport, plus the 2-Door and 4-Door – for the reimagined off-roader. The “smaller” crossover is almost upon us, with reservations open and availability scheduled by the company for late this year. But that makes the waiting for the fully-fledged counterparts even harder for many fans. No worries, though, because the sprawling community is taking matters into their own hands – at least when it comes to colors.
The 2021 Ford Bronco rumor mill is never dormant – a few days ago everyone went to cloud number nine after uncovering possible new factory-color options, just to sink to the bottom of the pit a few hours later when Ford officials ruled out a possible Bronco V8 contender to match the 392 HEMI Wrangler concept.
Now we are proposing a small getaway from all the hustle in the form of a 3D model of the 4-Door Bronco that belongs to a bronco6g.com forum user. The reason we are showcasing it is very simple – the virtual sample of the Blue Oval off-roader can be fiddled with to change colors as desired, albeit with a few limitations – only solid colors are available.
Still, there are many reasons to consider this a very useful tool, as demonstrated in the attached gallery. This is because the 3D model allows viewing from many different angles (although we only get the classic front and back three quarters), as well as more paint color sampling than in the official shade catalogue.
And that feature really opens up the Bronco to the user’s imagination. The color samples begin with a classic representation (based on reference images) of the official hues – with and without options, such as color-matching the top to the body, or playing with the white top, grille, and wheels. We specifically dig the monochromatic look of the Oxford White unit with matching detailing.
But the real color fest begins with the introduction of a few non-factory hues – such as a tough “Army Green,” a Sahara-dwelling “Caramel Bronze Metallic,” or a summer-in-Hawaii “Bikini Blue” (the latter belongs to the Wrangler, actually). And these are just a few, personal favorite, options from the set – you can select your own from the gallery.
