Check Out the SEMA Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Before and After the Build

This year has been anything but normal, so just about every major automotive event has been affected in one way or another. The star of the tuning world, Sin City’s SEMA Show, has been knocked off its Las Vegas pedestal, so automakers have resorted to alternative means of presenting their 2020 customization projects.
Ford recently decided to reveal the modified versions of its 2021 F-150, Bronco and Bronco Sport, Ranger Tremor, Mustang Mach-E 1400 and 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT in a live show taking place in the virtual world – the Ford Auto Nights: SEMA Show Special.
Arguably one of the greatest stars of the one-make event was the customization project (according to bronco6g.com) built by Special Projects, Inc., from Plymouth, Michigan, based on a 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door. The concept has been revealed late during the Ford event (catch it at the 1:09:00 mark) – all good things are usually kept until the very end.
So, if you missed the live streaming, we have embedded the video down below – complete with all the other tasty reveals – and also uncovered some of its juicy build specifications. While other projects – such as the Bronco Sport or the F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew were created in partnership with renowned specialists such as MAD Industries or BDS Suspension, the 2-Door prototype was done from a different perspective.
They did have assistance from Special Projects, but this particular Bronco was “built around one of the Bronco program’s customer-use scenarios, in which a comfortable Monday through Friday Bronco is converted for a weekend of extreme off-roading, and then back to stock Badlands spec.”
We’re unsure if this would happen each week, though, because the list of modifications is quite extensive, starting with a 4WP 2-inch adjustable Performance Suspension. Then it’s off for all sorts of custom goodies: HD modular front bumper with winch from Warn, rear bumper, weekend front and rear fenders, door replacements, different Badlands grille, Rigid lights, Trektop soft top roof that got its sides removed, and more.
There’s also a big load of interior accessories, but we think the biggest problem for a normal user to recreate this build on his own would come from nailing the tiny details – and we’re not referring to the custom “soundwave” graphics, but rather to the 3D-printed interior and exterior elements.
