Neighbor's Ford Bronco 4-Door Wildtrack Was Easy to Spot 'Cause of Race Red Look

There’s no beating around the bush anymore, the 2021 Ford Bronco grabs the attention of everyone just about everywhere it goes. Even if it sits idle in the driveway of your neighbor that so happens to be a Ford engineer. Actually, being a Blue Oval official is the only way to get your hands on a reinvented Bronco, for now, since deliveries haven’t started yet. No wonder the Race Red Wildtrack got the spotlight, thus.

17 photos