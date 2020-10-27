Neighbor's Ford Bronco 4-Door Wildtrack Was Easy to Spot 'Cause of Race Red Look

There’s no beating around the bush anymore, the 2021 Ford Bronco grabs the attention of everyone just about everywhere it goes. Even if it sits idle in the driveway of your neighbor that so happens to be a Ford engineer. Actually, being a Blue Oval official is the only way to get your hands on a reinvented Bronco, for now, since deliveries haven’t started yet. No wonder the Race Red Wildtrack got the spotlight, thus.
We need to put a disclaimer here from the get-go: for me, the Race Red Bronco is quickly starting to become an all-time favorite, especially when black detailing is involved (there’s one picture in the gallery with the exterior mirrors looking sweet).
There’s still an open debate as to whether it should come with the spotted example’s soft top and in four-door configuration, though.
Anyways, what we have here is a very nice – and quite detailed, at least from the outside – look of the 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4-Door in Race Red. According to the little information shared on the bronco6g forum, it was spotted sitting idle in the driveway of a neighbor – and user Fjc2 naturally jumped at the chance of closely checking it out.
He even had the chance to get inside for a moment – reporting back that although he’s six feet tall, the soft-top configuration offered “a ton of headroom.” There’s also a second-day update, where the wife (presumably a Bronco fan herself), managed to snatch a few more beauty shots – this time around with the interior and that neat “Wildtrack” hood decal.
Ford has been highly active these past days when it comes to Bronco configurations, as we have seen an official “Colors & Materials” walkthrough to accompany the release of the “Build & Price” configurator tool. According to the latter, a 4-Door 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack will start from $49,475, as it’s the highest available trim aside from the sold-out First Edition.
By the way, the Race Red hue is among the free of charge color options, alongside Shadow Black, Oxford White, Antimatter Blue, Cactus Gray, Iconic Silver, Area 51, Carbonized Gray, and Velocity Blue.
The final two options, Rapid Red and Cyber Orange cost $295 or $595, respectively. Another good news, those blacked-out 17-inchers seen on the spotted example are also standard equipment for the Wildtrack guise.
There’s still an open debate as to whether it should come with the spotted example’s soft top and in four-door configuration, though.
Anyways, what we have here is a very nice – and quite detailed, at least from the outside – look of the 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4-Door in Race Red. According to the little information shared on the bronco6g forum, it was spotted sitting idle in the driveway of a neighbor – and user Fjc2 naturally jumped at the chance of closely checking it out.
He even had the chance to get inside for a moment – reporting back that although he’s six feet tall, the soft-top configuration offered “a ton of headroom.” There’s also a second-day update, where the wife (presumably a Bronco fan herself), managed to snatch a few more beauty shots – this time around with the interior and that neat “Wildtrack” hood decal.
Ford has been highly active these past days when it comes to Bronco configurations, as we have seen an official “Colors & Materials” walkthrough to accompany the release of the “Build & Price” configurator tool. According to the latter, a 4-Door 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack will start from $49,475, as it’s the highest available trim aside from the sold-out First Edition.
By the way, the Race Red hue is among the free of charge color options, alongside Shadow Black, Oxford White, Antimatter Blue, Cactus Gray, Iconic Silver, Area 51, Carbonized Gray, and Velocity Blue.
The final two options, Rapid Red and Cyber Orange cost $295 or $595, respectively. Another good news, those blacked-out 17-inchers seen on the spotted example are also standard equipment for the Wildtrack guise.