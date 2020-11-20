2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster, Show Car at 2019 Geneva, Is Up for Grabs

Ludacris and Galpin Ford Are Giving Away a Custom 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition

A Pagani is a piece of automotive art. Add incredible performance, exclusivity and a price tag only one-percenters can afford, and you get an idea of what makes the Pagani brand so special. 9 photos



Pagani only made 100 examples of



Speaking of which, there’s no mention of that in the listing over at



We hear



Decked in exposed Blu Tricolore carbon fiber with a matte finish and contrasting Bianco Malta white accents, this Huayra is powered by a V12 engine mated to automanual transmission, with rear wheel drive. The listing notes that there’s a contrasting white interior, but the photos show a matching blue one, so it must be some sort of typo.



For car enthusiasts with some $4 million to spare, the Huayra can be offered as part of a bundle. It's listed as a part of a "trifecta of world class supercars," alongside a 2020 Bentley Continental GTC and a 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan