Fiat's New 500 Sees More Than 80 Mopar Elements Work Out Its Trendy EV Body

The Italian automaker is aiming for increased naming confusion with their latest iteration of the legendary 500, calling Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ “first car born full-electric” the New 500. That’s opposed to the original 500 (aka the Cinquecento / Nuova 500 from 1957) and the modern reincarnation that’s still in production in Poland... Well, Mopar might lend a helping hand (or more than 80) to customers looking to stand out with their 500 EV.
Of course, Fiat is not the first carmaker to get branding so unnecessary complicated that people would need a treasure map just to understand their reasoning. So, whatever folks decide to call it – be it New 500 or the unofficial 500e (after the U.S. battery electric version) - there’s a new way to personalize it even further, courtesy of the company’s renowned parts, service, and customer care division.
Being such an important model for a brand that’s... virtually dead without the 500, Fiat of course revealed the New 500 on more than one occasion – first showcasing the cabrio version (March), then its regular hatchback body (June), and the all-new 500 3+1 at a late-October global reveal in Turin, Italy.
It seems the premieres are not over just yet, because the New 500 is now being showcased alongside a list of 80+ accessories from Mopar, along with a set of four distinct themes that “enable each and every motorist to wear their News Fiat 500 like a tailored suit,” as well as a range of services.
The company came up with ranges for “Fashion Accessories” (from fashion or chrome packs to diamond-cut wheels), “Sport Techno Accessories” (exclusive 17-inch alloys, matt maratea gray body elements, etc.), “Ethics & Aesthetics Accessories” or “Be Proud Accessories” - the final two caring for both the environment and the owners, in light of the global health concerns.
More so, the Mopar team is also working hard to keep the New 500 owners fully connected, so the division is actually responsible for all those innovative services included in the car – via the Fiat mobile app on the smartphone, the new infotainment system, or the Uconnect Box. Mopar is also offering additional peace of mind through its flexible Mopar Vehicle Protection services.
