Custom Ford Broncos and F-150s Get Together for One Huge Hardware Party Night

Because of you know what, this year we’ve had virtually no in-person auto show. In any other period in history, that would have spelled disaster for the industry, but not now. Now, the Internet saved the year and allowed carmakers to do their thing and get the required exposure.
This November, for instance, we should have had the SEMA show in Vegas, but instead we were treated with the SEMA360 virtual event at the beginning of the month. It was not quite the same as the physical thing, but it was better than nothing.
Not that many carmakers and shops came forth with creations for SEMA360, but that’s the beauty of the Internet: you don’t have to be in a certain place, at a certain time, to show something.
Take Ford, for instance. The Blue Oval just announced it will show a number of very exciting projects during an event it calls Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special - a two-day affair that kicks off on November 20, at 8 p.m. EST.
We’re told we’re going to see a number of custom versions of the 2021 F-150, Bronco and Bronco Sport, equipped with Ford Accessories and Performance Parts, but also the Mustang Mach-E 1400 and Mustang Mach-E GT. Since we’re more interested in the custom hardware, here's what they are.
First on our to-watch list is the Bronco Sport tweaked by MAD Industries, one of the carmaker's favorite partners in this area. Then, we have the Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept, created around one of the Bronco program’s customer-use scenarios (daily weekday driver turns offroader for the weekend). Then comes the F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew by BDS Suspension, and last but not least, get ready for the Ranger Tremor.
“From upfitters to outfitters, and from hot rodders to outdoor adventurers, the show must go on, and our first-ever Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show Special keeps the customization and innovation going virtually,” said in a statement Kim Cape, director of Ford global brand and integrated marketing. “This passionate, die-hard audience with an appetite for our Ford brand is vital to us.”
You have the link to the live stream that should begin several hours from now in the video below.
