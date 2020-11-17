Ford Kuga Hybrid Can Also Be Had With AWD, Promises Over 620 Miles of Range

The Blue Oval company is leaving no powertrain stone unturned for its compact SUV offering, with the Kuga (Escape in the United States) premiering its “self-charging, full hybrid” option for the Old Continent. It’s already in production at the company’s Valencia, Spain, manufacturing facility and joins the series alongside the classic gasoline and diesel options, as well as the EcoBlue Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid electrified derivatives.

8 photos