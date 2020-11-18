1976 Chevrolet Corvette Monster Truck Could Be Your Next Insane Treat

This year has been tough on everyone, but with the holiday season coming, this could be your chance to treat yourself to something really special. Something that would put your head and shoulders above everyone else, literally so.
Recent studies have shown that many car owners have found new functionality for their rides during these difficult times, using them to seek refuge and get away from it all, while reliving a sense of pre-2020 normalcy. This custom build helps with that, but goes all out by allowing you to conquer whatever terrain you come across.
“1976 Chevrolet Corvette” reads a recent listing on Facebook Marketplace, by Gerrin Gonsalves from Hastings, Michigan. The words make sense, but the pictures attached don’t. This is no regular classic Corvette, but a ‘79 Corvette monster truck which, by the looks of things, has made plenty of appearances at dedicated events, happily splashing through mud for everyone’s entertainment.
It’s not just the fact that this ‘Vette rolls on massive tires that stand out, though. As Road and Track notes (hat tip for the story), its very existence could be a blasphemy since it hides a Ford-sourced V8 under the hood, likely a Ford 400 or 351M. “Ford and GM, the feuding families Capulet and Montague” are mixing bloodlines in this thing, and it’s all for your future entertainment. Call it the monster truck equivalent of Romeo and Juliet’s baby.
The Ford V8 is mated to a Corvette C6 transmission. The seller notes that the unusual monster truck is “turn key ready” but “still could use some work on the inside boxing everything in and some waterproofing.” As one of the photos shows, the interior is stripped bare so it doesn’t look like this would be too much of an effort. The asking price is $8,500 OBO or trade with a side-by-side or a dune buggy.
