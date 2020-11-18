Waze Navigation App Updated with a New Music Player on iPhone and Android

Autonomous and Modular Tractor Looks So Beastly It Could be a Monster Truck

Waze continues to be one of the preferred applications when it comes to navigation, and the Google-owned company is working around the clock to add new capabilities.



Waze was originally expected to add this feature as part of a beta build this fall, but up to this point, support for the CarPlay dashboard is yet to reach public testing. These updates, however, don’t always come down to extra navigation features but also to improvements that refine the experience behind the wheel. And these include support for more music services, as the purpose here is to allow everybody to use Waze without having to leave the navigation screen.Waze already supported Spotify, YouTube Music , Deezer, and a few others, and starting this week, it now plays nicely with Amazon Music too. In other words, if you’re an Amazon Music subscriber, you should be able to listen to your tunes and control the playback right from the Waze interface.The integration comes in handy pretty much because it reduces the time you would otherwise have to spend jumping from one app to another, as the music playback controls are shown right in the main UI. The same thing for the other music services that are available right in Waze, so overall, it’s definitely a great addition that Amazon Music subscribers would find helpful.The new feature is available on both Android and iPhone, and it should be part of the newest version of the app published in the two stores.In the meantime, everybody’s waiting for Waze to add support for the CarPlay dashboard, a feature that Google Maps has already embraced earlier this fall. Support for third-party navigation apps on the dashboard debuted in April when Apple decided to let users replace Apple Maps with another service on the multi-view screen in their cars, but up to this point, only Google included it in Google Maps.Waze was originally expected to add this feature as part of a beta build this fall, but up to this point, support for the CarPlay dashboard is yet to reach public testing.