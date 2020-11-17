This Chevrolet SUV Is Two Kinds of Supercharged Suburban, Poster Material

It’s extremely difficult to find a Chevrolet Suburban worth talking about. That’s because, unlike most other nameplates we like to dig up from the darkest corners of the Internet, this one is still in production (it is, after all, the longest-running nameplate in automotive history), so the current generation has a tendency of stealing the show.
But from time to time a special old one surfaces, one that is definitely worth a least a mention, particularly in coverages such as our Chevrolet Month. The star of this piece is part of that category, since it’s actually not one, but two Suburbans.
You see, the body of the SUV belongs to a 1972 model, but was propped on top of a chassis of a 1986 version with 4x4 capabilities. The pair was gifted with a 6.0-liter V8 engine, fitted with a Magnuson supercharger - reportedly installed on the car together with a four-speed automatic transmission back in 2012, the engine shows only 65,000 miles (104,000 km).
Visually, the SUV clearly holds its ground. The exterior is wrapped in blue and white, sprayed on the panels back in 2015, and with an extra touch of paint this year after some rust repair on the driver’s side. The interior comes in white and blue as well, and looks very pristine.
The car features the creature comforts a modern-day driver would need, including front and rear parking sensors, a Sony touchscreen head unit capable of running Apple CarPlay, and a backup camera.
This poster SUV (just look at the photos and you'll know what we mean) is currently being listed as for sale on Bring a Trailer. There’s only one day left in the bidding process, and at the time of writing the highest offer is $18,500.
According to the sales ad, the Suburban is to be found in Canada and it is going “with two sets of keys, service records from current ownership, and transferable Ontario registration in the selling dealership’s name.”
