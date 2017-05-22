Couple Steals Unmarked Hearse, Dumps Body On the Side of the Road

A couple in Texas
managed to make headlines after stealing a hearse
with a body in it, but they still have the "benefit of a doubt" because it was not marked as one.
The last remark in the previous sentence goes to show how low this world has gone. We are not outraged that a couple in Brazos County, Texas, stole
someone’s Chevrolet Suburban
.
Instead, we are mildly relieved that they did not take a hearse that was labeled as one, which would have been significantly worse in anyone’s book.
Apparently, the vehicle was being used to transport bodies to and from a funeral home, and its drive temporarily left it unattended in the parking lot of a convenience store.
As KBTX
notes, it is believed that Tanya Albrecht, the 28-year-old female half of the couple mentioned above, got inside the vehicle and drove off.
Later on that day, the stolen vehicle was spotted by a deputy of the Brazos County Sheriff’s office. Upon stopping the SUV
, the officer discovered the woman who is believed to have stolen the car in the first place, along with 27-year-old Adam Crow, who appears to be in a relationship with her.
Both are facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, while she also risks suffering the legal consequences of “abuse of a corpse.” When they were found, there was no body in the back of the vehicle, but police officers managed to locate the corpse on the side of the road.
Perhaps the tone at the beginning of this story was too kind for the couple, as it is evident that they may have realized that a body was in the back of the vehicle shortly after stealing it.
Instead of doing the right thing and returning the car
, complete with its cargo, they tried to keep it while disrespectfully dumping the remains of a human on the side of the road. Both suspects are in custody of the local police precinct, and await the legal consequences of their actions.