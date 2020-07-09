Xenos Hyperyacht by Lazzarini Design, World’s Fastest Yacht in Its Class

This 1953 Chevrolet Suburban Is the Corvette Blue Custom Treat of the Day

The 1953 Chevrolet Suburban is part of this model's third generation, and its design was based on the new Chevrolet Advanced Design pickups. 13 photos



Built exclusively at Chevrolet’s factory in Van Nuys, California, the third-generation Suburban was offered with either a 216 ci (3.5-liter) engine or a 235ci (3.9-liter) unit that was introduced for model year 1954.



But the version that we’re going to talk about today is a different kind of Suburban.



This custom build comes with a 468ci (7.6-liter) big-block engine offered alongside an Edelbrock carburetor, an MSD ignition system, ceramic coating exhaust manifolds, and a Turbo 400 transmission with a local shifter.



Painted in Corvette Blue, the custom Suburban gets its body from Reno, Nevada, and features a steel grille, parking and turn signals, hood and front fenders that have been built specifically for this model. The car doors have been lengthened with bear claw latches, according to Showdown Motors, the garage that posted the vehicle on



The interior also comes with massive upgrades, including a Flaming River billet steering column, four bucket seats – the front ones feature power controls, a custom dash with AutoMeter gauges, and a full-length console with 4 cup holders. What’s more, it sports an Alpine head unit with disc support and a built-in MP3 player.



The car has only 2,700 miles (4,345 km) on the clock since it’s been restored, and it can be checked out in person in Michigan, the United States.



Bringing the Suburban to the condition that you see here cost more than $100,000, according to the garage that's selling the car, but you can get it for much lower than that. The eBay selling price is $69,900, so basically this is quite a bargain.

