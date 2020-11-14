Here Is What the Tremor Off-Road Package Brings to the 2021 Ranger

A Look at the New Platform and PHEV Powertrain of the 2021 Kia Sorento

The Ranger made a name for itself as a dependable mid-size pickup truck in several international markets, so Ford decided to bring it to North American roads in 2019. To increase its versatility, the F-150's little brother receives a factory off-road package for the 2021 model year.



It was initially sold worldwide with the notable exception of the U.S. and Canada, where Ford concentrated its resources on developing and marketing the F-150.



After eight years of growing international popularity, the Ranger was finally made available for North American customers starting with the 2019 model year.



Ford’s first modern entry into the mid-size pickup truck segment underwent some modifications to meet U.S. crash regulations and increase its payload.



The front was redesigned to make room for a separate steel bumper and fully boxed frame rails were also added, along with a standard rear-view safety camera.



Compared to international models, it is only available with a turbocharged 2.3 L EcoBoost inline-four that produces 270 hp (201 kW ).







It was developed as a far more capable alternative to the current FX4 Off-Road Package, with the focus of helping drivers tackle the most unforgiving terrain without compromising the truck’s payload and tow capabilities.



The package offers a lifted suspension, redesigned front knuckles, and new 17-inch Magnetic-painted wheels that use 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires. These modifications allow for 9.7 inches of (25cm) ground clearance, which is 0.8 inches (2 cm) more than the Ranger SuperCrew 4x4.



The



The front and rear spring are also optimized for improved off-road performance and a multi-leaf rear spring setup allows for increased wheel travel. The anti-roll bars are less stiff than the standard to improve comfort when the pavement ends.







The new package also brings a frame-mounted steel front bash plate and high-strength underbody skid plates, a rear locking differential,



Like the FX4 Off-Road Package, the Tremor offers the Terrain Management System , which provides four distinct drive modes (Normal, Grass, Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, or Sand) and Trail Control, a driver-activated control system that helps drivers navigate more easily over rough terrain, managing throttle and braking of individual wheels while maintaining a constant speed.



Accessories can easily be connected thanks to the Tremor’s new six-switch auxiliary power bank mounted to the dash. It has rated loads of 25 amps, 15 amps, and 10 amps, plus three switches at 5 amps.



Apart from the multitude of new features, the package also adds new styling features like the Tremor-themed frond grille and the optional hood and body graphics package.



