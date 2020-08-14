Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Looks Massive Next to Production Version Electric SUV

This is the perfect example of how much of a difference a carefully crafted body kit can make. Here we have a production-spec Mustang Mach-E right next to its hardcore incarnation called 1400, and the changes are massive. And also great-looking, which kind of makes us wish all Mach-Es looked like this.
Ford pulled the wraps off the performance 1400 in July, out of the blue and taking everyone by surprise. Based on the electric SUV that caused such a stir when it was revealed to be part of the Mustang family, the 1400 is nothing short of spectacular, both in terms of looks and performance.
Powered by no less than seven electric motors - three of them on the front differential, and four others at the rear, pancake-style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials – the car develops a stunning 1400 hp and an undisclosed, yet undoubtedly equally impressive amount of torque.
In the words of Joey Logano, that’s more power than you know what to do with. And it’s not for the lack of trying, as the latest video released by Ford Performance (and available at the bottom of this text) shows the American NASCAR driver trying his best to make something of all that muscle, with Vaughn Gittin Jr. riding shotgun.
“It was so cool to get a chance to drive the Mustang Mach-E 1400,” Logano said in a preview of a series of videos that were aired over last weekend as part of the NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway.
“With all-wheel drive it just launches at the start and you have so much power it’s crazy. The Ford Performance guys with Vaughn and his team have built something special.”
Unfortunately, the production version Mach-E doesn’t look nearly as aggressive as the 1400, and of course it doesn’t come with that much power. In fact, the punchiest Ford electric SUV you can get your hands on is the Premium trim with extended range and AWD, which is good for 346 hp (we’re still waiting on the performance specs of the GT).
Powered by no less than seven electric motors - three of them on the front differential, and four others at the rear, pancake-style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials – the car develops a stunning 1400 hp and an undisclosed, yet undoubtedly equally impressive amount of torque.
In the words of Joey Logano, that’s more power than you know what to do with. And it’s not for the lack of trying, as the latest video released by Ford Performance (and available at the bottom of this text) shows the American NASCAR driver trying his best to make something of all that muscle, with Vaughn Gittin Jr. riding shotgun.
“It was so cool to get a chance to drive the Mustang Mach-E 1400,” Logano said in a preview of a series of videos that were aired over last weekend as part of the NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway.
“With all-wheel drive it just launches at the start and you have so much power it’s crazy. The Ford Performance guys with Vaughn and his team have built something special.”
Unfortunately, the production version Mach-E doesn’t look nearly as aggressive as the 1400, and of course it doesn’t come with that much power. In fact, the punchiest Ford electric SUV you can get your hands on is the Premium trim with extended range and AWD, which is good for 346 hp (we’re still waiting on the performance specs of the GT).