Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Shows Track-Bred Superpowers During NASCAR Broadcast

When the Blue Oval first revealed its first electric SUV would be part of the Mustang family, we were shell-shocked. First, who would have ever imagined a Mustang in SUV guise? And second, who would have ever imagined a Mustang in SUV guise AND powered by electricity?
Then the reveal of the thing came, and the debate on whether this is a true Mustang or not heated up even more. It’s still ongoing, but the detractor side is beginning to lose ground, mostly thanks to an unexpected Mach-E derivative Ford unveiled out of the blue.
It is called Mach-E 1400. That number represents the amount of horsepower the electric crossover is getting from no less than seven electric motors – three of them on the front differential, and four others at the rear, pancake-style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials.
On paper, the car looks amazing. It looks even greater manhandled by Vaughn Gittin Jr. in a select company of other Mustangs, driven by Ken Block, Chelsea DeNofa, Hailie Deegan, and Joey Logano – you have the video of that, released in July, below this text.
But this weekend we’re supposed to be getting an even closer and intimate look at the track-bred machine during NBC's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway.
More to the point, we’ll get to see the electric monster in never-before aired footage, a short film shot at Ford’s Romeo Proving Grounds in Michigan, with Joey Logano and Vaughn Gittin Jr. on deck.
“It was so cool to get a chance to drive the Mustang Mach-E 1400,” Logano said in a preview of what we’re about to see. “With all-wheel drive it just launches at the start and you have so much power it’s crazy. The Ford Performance guys with Vaughn and his team have built something special.”
So, for this weekend’s dose of electric Mustang, stay tuned on NBC this Saturday and Sunday.
