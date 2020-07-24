Mustang Mach-S Rendering Seems like Ford's Answer to the Corvette C8

With the addition of the all-new Bronco, the fresh F-150 pickup range, and the company's first purpose-built EV, the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's lineup is looking better than ever. However, it's still missing something.
If you look at the progression, there seems to be a gap of some sort between the top Mustang model - the Shelby GT500 - and the Ford GT. Given the performance levels of the two models are pretty similar (though obtained through different means), that means we're not looking at a vertical gap, but rather a horizontal one.
The GT500 is the most powerful Ford model with its 760 hp, a full 100 hp over the GT's output. Its 5.2-liter V8 engine also comes out on top in the maximum torque department with 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) compared to the 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) produced by the V6 EcoBoost engine in the GT.
Even so, the 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration figure is identical for both (3.1 seconds) while the more streamlined shape grants the GT a hefty top speed advantage: 216 mph (348 kph) compared to 180 mph (290 kmph). Handling, you'd expect, would also favor the lighter of the two.
That means there is room for a mid-engine sports car based on the Mustang (at least in name and styling-wise) that could use a V6 engine as well while taking advantage of the more aerodynamic shape and lower weight. The Chevrolet Corvette C8 showed the recipe can work, so why shouldn't Ford produce something similar?
This is where things take an unexpected turn. With the Blue Oval company determined to become an important player in the EV market, that car - which wouldn't necessarily make up a large chunk of overall sales - could very well be powered by an electric powertrain. Somak Biswas, the author of this project certainly seems to think it would be a viable route, and he even has an idea of what that car should look like.
The rendering isn't as polished as others we've seen, but the volumes seem spot on. The Ford Mustang Mach-S, as Somak calls it, captures the essence of the Mustang models and translates it to this classic sports car shape with great accuracy. With the design largely taken care of, all that remains is the powertrain.
Except Ford has that covered as well. Earlier this week, the company released information and a video of a 1,400 hp Mustang Mach-E prototype developed with RTR and Ford Performance. The car is everything you would hope and expect from those two companies, with the flexibility offered by the seven motors meaning it can turn from drifter extraordinaire to something that can keep up with NASCAR cars. If the Mustang Mach-S was even half that, people would undoubtedly buy it.
The GT500 is the most powerful Ford model with its 760 hp, a full 100 hp over the GT's output. Its 5.2-liter V8 engine also comes out on top in the maximum torque department with 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) compared to the 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) produced by the V6 EcoBoost engine in the GT.
Even so, the 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration figure is identical for both (3.1 seconds) while the more streamlined shape grants the GT a hefty top speed advantage: 216 mph (348 kph) compared to 180 mph (290 kmph). Handling, you'd expect, would also favor the lighter of the two.
That means there is room for a mid-engine sports car based on the Mustang (at least in name and styling-wise) that could use a V6 engine as well while taking advantage of the more aerodynamic shape and lower weight. The Chevrolet Corvette C8 showed the recipe can work, so why shouldn't Ford produce something similar?
This is where things take an unexpected turn. With the Blue Oval company determined to become an important player in the EV market, that car - which wouldn't necessarily make up a large chunk of overall sales - could very well be powered by an electric powertrain. Somak Biswas, the author of this project certainly seems to think it would be a viable route, and he even has an idea of what that car should look like.
The rendering isn't as polished as others we've seen, but the volumes seem spot on. The Ford Mustang Mach-S, as Somak calls it, captures the essence of the Mustang models and translates it to this classic sports car shape with great accuracy. With the design largely taken care of, all that remains is the powertrain.
Except Ford has that covered as well. Earlier this week, the company released information and a video of a 1,400 hp Mustang Mach-E prototype developed with RTR and Ford Performance. The car is everything you would hope and expect from those two companies, with the flexibility offered by the seven motors meaning it can turn from drifter extraordinaire to something that can keep up with NASCAR cars. If the Mustang Mach-S was even half that, people would undoubtedly buy it.