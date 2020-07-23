Ford Fox Body Mustang Gets Modernized, Pony Car Looks Happy

The world loves a good underdog story, and the Fox Body Mustang is perfectly suited for that. It was born in an era when fuel economy was way more important than V8 performance, yet it's now being discovered by a whole new generation of fans.
The old-timers kept telling us they had a sweet time in their Fox Mustangs. They weren't fast but packed plenty of character and cool features. "Things were way simpler back when they didn't have Teslas or TikTok," they'd say. To which we always add that crashing at a car meet was less embarrassing too.
The third-generation Mustang is frequently referred to as the Fox Body because it used the Ford Fox platform. However, because it lasted from 1979 to 1993, this pony car took a variety of shapes. In his attempt at making a modernized Fox, rendering specialist seems to have kept his focus on the 1991-1993 look of the car.
But his artistic impressions are actually left on a 2015 Mustang GT. The headlights of the modern car are the first to be replaced, followed by the front end. With much simpler design lines, the back-to-the-future Mustang appears just as boxy as a Crown Vic' or a Taurus from the 1990s.
Another notable change is the square roof, itself a trademark of car design in that era. We're lucky to also have a render of the rear too. Here, the muscle car receives much simpler taillights and a clean trunk opening. Obviously, the modern alloy wheels are nothing like the 16-inch ones you used to get 30 years ago.
I personally like the early look more, not because it's fancy and "European," but because bucketed headlights are cool. Even so, we know that the Fox isn't to everyone's liking and will never have the rarity and rawness of the 1st-generation heroes.
👆This is my attempt at making a modern Mustang resemble a Mustang Foxbody. I squared off the windows and roofline as well. The current mustang looks mad, Foxbodys were almost smiling in my eyes 😁. Kinda reminds me of the 90’s Crown Vic and Taurus but I’m ok with that! Can you guess what year Mustang I used as the base? • • • • • #mustangfoxbody #mustangshelby #mustangnation #mustangs #mustangaddiction #mustangsofinstagram #fordmustang #ford #render #rendering #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesigncommunity #modernization