Ford Fox Body Mustang Gets Modernized, Pony Car Looks Happy

👆This is my attempt at making a modern Mustang resemble a Mustang Foxbody. I squared off the windows and roofline as well. The current mustang looks mad, Foxbodys were almost smiling in my eyes 😁. Kinda reminds me of the 90’s Crown Vic and Taurus but I’m ok with that! Can you guess what year Mustang I used as the base? • • • • • #mustangfoxbody #mustangshelby #mustangnation #mustangs #mustangaddiction #mustangsofinstagram #fordmustang #ford #render #rendering #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesigncommunity #modernization

