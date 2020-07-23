Ford Transit "Two-Face Racer" Rendering Looks Like a Widebody Le Mans Van

Ford just give the Transit range of vans a rugged, Raptor-like grille design along with other adventure-ready features. However, we've always believed -the best custom vans dabbled in track days, as this widebody monster appears to do.
The Ford Transit is and has always been the most fun-to-drive van you can buy. It's also quite fast. Legend has it that thieves in the UK liked it as a getaway car because it was quicker than a police car. But that was another time.
Today, the best part of a Transit is the feedback it gives you through the steering wheel. It's good at other things too. For example, the interior is about as comfortable as any Ford compact, while a PHEV powertrain turns this into a part-time Tesla.
But as we said in the beginning, van drivers just love racing projects. There's a Transit drag racer with a Jaguar V8 in the middle, a drift van that you can check out in the video below, and who knows what we might have missed. The point it, Transits going sideways or fast are cool.
This one isn't able to do that because it's just a rendering, by artist Hugo Silva Designs. However, it looks fast even when standing still, and that's basically all that matters nowadays. What, are you in a hurry?
Well, we don't know what's under the digital hood, but the aero is all there - widebody kit, air scoops, carbon splitter, big wing over the trunk, and some performance rubber on big alloy wheels. We don't know what kind of delivery company would run a van like this, but they'll guarantee same-day delivery.
Last year, Ford announced that it’s putting a new 183 hp diesel engine in its Transit Custom Sport van, which makes it the most powerful Transit ever offered in Europe. Even with twice that power, you still wouldn't need this much aero.
Today, the best part of a Transit is the feedback it gives you through the steering wheel. It's good at other things too. For example, the interior is about as comfortable as any Ford compact, while a PHEV powertrain turns this into a part-time Tesla.
But as we said in the beginning, van drivers just love racing projects. There's a Transit drag racer with a Jaguar V8 in the middle, a drift van that you can check out in the video below, and who knows what we might have missed. The point it, Transits going sideways or fast are cool.
This one isn't able to do that because it's just a rendering, by artist Hugo Silva Designs. However, it looks fast even when standing still, and that's basically all that matters nowadays. What, are you in a hurry?
Well, we don't know what's under the digital hood, but the aero is all there - widebody kit, air scoops, carbon splitter, big wing over the trunk, and some performance rubber on big alloy wheels. We don't know what kind of delivery company would run a van like this, but they'll guarantee same-day delivery.
Last year, Ford announced that it’s putting a new 183 hp diesel engine in its Transit Custom Sport van, which makes it the most powerful Transit ever offered in Europe. Even with twice that power, you still wouldn't need this much aero.