One-of-Four 1957 Chevy Corvette Is the C1 Winter Dream For Upcoming Sunny Days

As far as popularity levels go, the original C1 Chevy Corvette ranks as sky-high as it gets – probably touching the stratosphere. And it’s not just because it’s the first generation of “America’s sports car.” Super rare examples like this one that’s just about ready to hit the auction block during Carlisle’s 2021 Lakeland Winter Auction (February 19th and 20th) make it so incredibly desirable.
Of course, this consignment is all the more worthwhile because we’re not just dealing with any ordinary 1957 Chevrolet Corvette. Instead, this example was treated from the get-go to a few unexpected options and completed a body-off restoration in the expert hands of the Vette Dreams technicians back in 2018.
The specialist shop, located in West Babylon, New York, was responsible for bringing this ‘57 back to its former glory. And we have to say that any Corvette aficionado will be deeply proud of the work done on this factory-correct Arctic Blue unit that contrasts the winter-dream color with a dash of Venetian Red on the sides - just to remind everyone that sunnier days are coming (quickly, hopefully).
According to the consigner, this Artic Blue/Venetian Red mix was bestowed upon very few Corvettes from the factory, and this is believed to be one of just four examples still residing on Planet Earth. Even more, this ‘Vette is all the more valuable because it’s the only one with a “power top bonnet delete” known to exist!
People shouldn’t be worried about getting the convertible’s red leather and white dashboard interior stained by anything because this Corvette is an all-weather companion. That's because it sports not just the powered white soft top but also the matching Arctic Blue factory hardtop.
Under the hood resides a period-correct 283ci (4.6-liter) small-block V8 engine with dual four-barrel carburetors that was good for 245 horsepower back in the day. It sends all the grunt through a two-speed power glide automatic transmission towards the rare 3.70 Posi-traction rear end.
We have a feeling this ‘Vette is going to fly off the lot very fast, as Carlisle notes many other desirable elements, including the correct date codes for the intake, carburetors, and engine. Meanwhile, we’re already dreaming of sunny days to make sure this Chevy is properly thrown into the limelight for everyone to check out.
The specialist shop, located in West Babylon, New York, was responsible for bringing this ‘57 back to its former glory. And we have to say that any Corvette aficionado will be deeply proud of the work done on this factory-correct Arctic Blue unit that contrasts the winter-dream color with a dash of Venetian Red on the sides - just to remind everyone that sunnier days are coming (quickly, hopefully).
According to the consigner, this Artic Blue/Venetian Red mix was bestowed upon very few Corvettes from the factory, and this is believed to be one of just four examples still residing on Planet Earth. Even more, this ‘Vette is all the more valuable because it’s the only one with a “power top bonnet delete” known to exist!
People shouldn’t be worried about getting the convertible’s red leather and white dashboard interior stained by anything because this Corvette is an all-weather companion. That's because it sports not just the powered white soft top but also the matching Arctic Blue factory hardtop.
Under the hood resides a period-correct 283ci (4.6-liter) small-block V8 engine with dual four-barrel carburetors that was good for 245 horsepower back in the day. It sends all the grunt through a two-speed power glide automatic transmission towards the rare 3.70 Posi-traction rear end.
We have a feeling this ‘Vette is going to fly off the lot very fast, as Carlisle notes many other desirable elements, including the correct date codes for the intake, carburetors, and engine. Meanwhile, we’re already dreaming of sunny days to make sure this Chevy is properly thrown into the limelight for everyone to check out.