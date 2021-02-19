One-of-Four 1957 Chevy Corvette Is the C1 Winter Dream For Upcoming Sunny Days

As far as popularity levels go, the original C1 Chevy Corvette ranks as sky-high as it gets – probably touching the stratosphere. And it’s not just because it’s the first generation of “America’s sports car.” Super rare examples like this one that’s just about ready to hit the auction block during Carlisle’s 2021 Lakeland Winter Auction (February 19th and 20th) make it so incredibly desirable.

23 photos