Unintended Icy Slide Makes Ford F-150 Owner Seem Like a Totally Badass Drifter

Much of the continental United States has been taken on a wild ride by the terrible winter weather, but that doesn’t mean those living in states that didn’t get drenched in snow actually fare better than the others. One particularly icy example comes from Tennessee, where home security footage brought us an unexpected performance from a Ford F-150 truck.
The cold season has been extremely free-handed these past few days, so the U.S. has seen sub-zero temperatures along with lots of snow and ice, even in regions where citizens typically don’t “enjoy” such frightful conditions.
ABC News has brought us an eloquent example from Tennessee, where someone’s home security system recently caught the eerie sight of an unassuming grayish-looking Ford F-150 performing like a drift master right off the household driveway.
The situation was unintended, of course. It turns out the city of Franklin has been treated to enough ice to make something as simple as backing out at very low speed from the driveway a virtually impossible driving maneuver.
Naturally, this particular Ford F-150 owner wasn’t exactly paying attention to what happened to the tarmac (which turned into a skating rink) and learned it the hard way.
As far as we can see from the home security footage, immediately after the F-150 driver backs out of the driveway, the situation takes a turn towards an impending disaster, or at least a spectacular fender-bender.
The icy sliding does look spectacular from our vantage point, as the Blue Oval truck immediately starts to go down the road (which seems to have a rather steep incline) at an angle that would make any pro drifter green with envy.
According to Ford Authority, everything turned out fine in the end, as the F-150 went down some 150 yards (137 meters) without actually hitting anything as the owner braced for what looked like an unavoidable impact.
Escaping without a single scratch is certainly cause for both celebration and careful pondering that maybe next time drivers should be a bit more mindful of road conditions. Not everyone might be so blessed with such huge luck as this Ford owner.
ABC News has brought us an eloquent example from Tennessee, where someone’s home security system recently caught the eerie sight of an unassuming grayish-looking Ford F-150 performing like a drift master right off the household driveway.
The situation was unintended, of course. It turns out the city of Franklin has been treated to enough ice to make something as simple as backing out at very low speed from the driveway a virtually impossible driving maneuver.
Naturally, this particular Ford F-150 owner wasn’t exactly paying attention to what happened to the tarmac (which turned into a skating rink) and learned it the hard way.
As far as we can see from the home security footage, immediately after the F-150 driver backs out of the driveway, the situation takes a turn towards an impending disaster, or at least a spectacular fender-bender.
The icy sliding does look spectacular from our vantage point, as the Blue Oval truck immediately starts to go down the road (which seems to have a rather steep incline) at an angle that would make any pro drifter green with envy.
According to Ford Authority, everything turned out fine in the end, as the F-150 went down some 150 yards (137 meters) without actually hitting anything as the owner braced for what looked like an unavoidable impact.
Escaping without a single scratch is certainly cause for both celebration and careful pondering that maybe next time drivers should be a bit more mindful of road conditions. Not everyone might be so blessed with such huge luck as this Ford owner.