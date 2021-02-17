5 Ford Explains How to Use SYNC 4's Information on Demand Feature in 2021 F-150

Ford Will Have an EV-Exclusive Passenger Car Range by 2030, But Only in Europe

These first months of 2021 have been a boom for supporters of the electric revolution, as major automakers have announced an upcoming switch to exclusive use of zero emissions powertrains. Ford is among them, though only partially. 75 photos



Now it’s Ford’s turn to reveal some electric revolution plans, although this time around, they’re related to Europe. As such, the second-biggest U.S. automaker has decided that by 2026 its European passenger vehicle range “will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid,” while from 2030,



Better yet, the Blue Oval’s commercial vehicle range – which is extremely popular across the Old Continent – will come exclusively in PHEV or EV flavors even more quickly from 2024. Then, starting with the next decade, the company expects two-thirds of the commercial vehicle family to be plug-in hybrid or completely electric.







There, its upcoming dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing center will take care of assembly for the “company’s first European-built, volume all-electric passenger vehicle for European customers” that’s scheduled to roll off the assembly lines come 2023. Better yet, the automaker is also pondering the addition of a second fully electric vehicle further down the line.



General Motors, the largest U.S. automaker, has promised in late January that it will become entirely carbon neutral by 2040. Not long after, Jaguar Land Rover announced the iconic Jaguar brand will become fully electric from 2025, while the company itself seeks to reach total sustainability a year earlier than GM, in 2039.

