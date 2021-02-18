Ford F-150 BEV Enjoys Winter Wonderland With a Mach-E, Makes Huge Snow Nimbus

Electric vehicles have their pros and cons, but one significant advantage is the almost instant torque developed by the motors. That makes for great (drag strip) acceleration, jumping from one traffic light to another ahead of everyone else and enjoying the casual donut no matter the road conditions.
With much of the Northern Hemisphere drenched in heavy snow (folks in the U.S. know very well the deal with this really bad weather), everyone – including automakers – is trying to make the best out of the situation.
Some are calling their kids for help, others pretend to do all the work by themselves, while carmakers seem to spend their idle time coming up with new marketing ideas that can take advantage of the frightful season. Both GM and Ford decided to compete for social media attention almost at the same time, having decided to get their electric prototypes out to enjoy the fresh coat of snow.
While GMC specifically indicated that it had a 2022 Hummer EV prototype on powdered donut duty for Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday), Ford didn’t hint at any cooking recipe. Instead, it promised the F-150 BEV and Mustang Mach-E prototypes would bring us the traditional snow angels.
Well, either we’re too old school and have a decidedly vintage idea about the actual realization of said snow angels, or Ford is planning to release a larger segment with the two electric vehicles actually performing as advertised.
That’s because all we see in this short video (embedded below) are the red Mustang Mach-E and black F-150 BEV prototype enjoying the snow sideways for much of the allotted time. It’s only at the very end that the Blue Oval truck finally performs a spectacular snow donut, but even then, the marks left in the snow look more like the legendary halo rings rather than a winged figure.
Anyways, while the Mustang Mach-E is already out and about at dealerships, we still need to wait a little longer for the arrival of the all-electric F-150. The BEV – rumored with the highest output of any pickup in the current F-150 range – has the first deliveries scheduled for mid-2022.
Here’s how the all-electric #MustangMachE and the #F150 BEV prototype make snow angels. #EV pic.twitter.com/em8t9Rrx44— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) February 16, 2021