What’s So Special About This Custom 1953 Chevrolet 3100?

With so many similar builds out there, it’s extremely hard to say how a custom project like the Chevrolet 3100 we have here stands out in the crowd. After all, the lines are the same as on countless others, engines like the one under the hood we've seen before, and the price, well, that doesn’t come as a surprise, either. What’s special about this particular truck then?
As things go in the custom industry, there is no single element making a car unique but rather a collection of them. They can come together in only one way to seem right, glued by the unique vision of the people behind the project. This is how each build is given its own personality.
In the case of the 3100 we’re here to admire, special comes in the form of the sporty-elegance it seems to transmit. The standard look of its Advance-Design breed is still there, in the fat shapes of the fenders and hood, or in the chromed, massive grille up front. But in this case, the body was wrapped in a two-tone paint scheme that combines Blue Ray Pearl on the hood, doors, and bed, with a grayish-white on the fenders and running boards.
Then comes the same blue and white color scheme used inside, on the diamond-stitched bucket seats and door panels, but also on the dashboard holding a set of Omega Kustoms gauges.
Without the engine, this 3100 would have been just another vintage Chevy truck with a nice paint scheme. With it, it turns into a road monster – we’re talking about a 383ci (6.3-liter) engine hidden in the engine bay. Handled by White Brothers, it's fitted with an Edelbrock hi-rise intake and sends its power to the wheels by means of a four-speed automatic transmission.
The truck is waiting for the next owner to spin its U.S. Mags wheels, but not before paying the guys over at Earth Motor Cars the asking price of $59,990.
