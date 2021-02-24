Custom 1967 Corvette Restomod Rocks 502 Big Block and Side Pipes

Classic Corvettes are really expensive to modify well, so you don't come across an excellent example that often. This one is a 1967 sports convertible that's got a lot more muscle in the powertrain department.
The project car was already tastefully restored and modified when the owner got it. It wasn't a stock 427, having received a 454 big-block V8 upgrade. But Jimmy and the Shine Speedshop took that out and replaced it with a 502 cubic-inch motor. That's 8.2 liters of V8 displacement.
This unusually large engine is a 5th-gen GM Performance crate engine. But when AutotopiaLA pops the hood, you don't feel like it's the usual LS because it's made to look like an original 427 from the 1960s with an orange block, chromed covers, and such. It's now making about 500 horsepower and 600 lb-ft (812 Nm) of torque, which is a nice little upgrade over the stock output.
1967 was the last model year for the Stingray generation, and GM didn't sell as many cars. In addition, only a small number were ordered with the optional side mount exhaust system, especially when it came to the leisurely convertibles. But this restomod has all eight tips very nicely piped under the body, around the new transmission, and into the side mufflers. This car originally came with the very desirable 4-speed option, but, again, the owner wanted an upgrade and fitted a custom 5-speed manual, so it's like an OEM+ version of the car.
The way the roll bar has been mounted to the frame of the car, just in front of the soft-top, is also very interesting. Between this and the exhaust, this kind of feels like a Cobra from that era mixed with the Corvette's style. The suspension went from mono-leaf to full Ridetech coilovers all-round, so the car clearly gets driven hard enough to demand safety upgrades.
