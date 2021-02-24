Gulf-Livery 1984 Citroen 2CV Brings Racing Fuel to Your Sports Cars for $24,250

In a world gone mad after crossovers, SUVs, and (every imaginable type of) trucks, we thought we had seen them all. Of course, as the late Sir Sean Connery would point out, one should never say never again. Still, we dare anyone to think of a quirkier association between two iconic names than a 1984 Citroën 2CV and the legendary Gulf Oil livery...
Just recently (alright, it’s been a while, actually), we noticed that trucks are great for various things. You could have them as a chalet (a type of building typical for the Alpine region in Europe but also a very rare Chevy K5 Blazer model) or as eight-second quarter-mile drag-racing monsters. Not to mention they can be used as the perfect canvas for celebrating a special moment all year long.
Granted, we never imagined that one of the most easily recognized motorsport-related liveries in the entire world would fit the template of the French FWD economy car that catapulted the country from post-war depression and widespread use of horse-drawn carts into motoring modernity. But it does. And it does so quite brilliantly.
Just take a look at the attached gallery and dare say it isn’t so. We spent minutes staring at the details and couldn’t find any flaw. Sure, it’s not going to break the record for payload and towing capacity. But just imagine this contraption arriving at the drag strip with a barrel full of racing fuel for your thirsty racer. That would certainly cause a stir.
Better yet, even though we’re dealing with a 1984 Citroën 2CV on consignment by Classic Cars that resides all the way across the Atlantic in the Netherlands, it’s actually possible to have it parked somewhere in the United States for a small fee.
Basically, the Frenchy goes for just $24,250, but one must add another $1,800 for shipping to the company’s New Jersey warehouse. If that’s not a problem, one will receive a thoroughly restored 2CV that looks spectacular on the outside and a bit underwhelming on the inside. But that’s the only downside, in our opinion. The rest, on the other hand, has a brewing potential to make social media history.
