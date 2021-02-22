1957 Ford F-100 Brings 428ci Supercharged Crown Vic Delights in Formal Attire

In a world where just about every classic F-Series has either received outstanding modifications or has been rebuilt from the frame up as if it it just got out the factory gates, it’s hard to stand out in a crowd. But that’s a problem for some other truck, not this 1957 Ford F-100.
With the Blue Oval’s F-Series on a seemingly never-ending stream of successes atop the U.S. market in general and the pickup truck segment in particular, it’s hard to imagine that people haven’t tried just about everything. But we’re always on the lookout for something with the potential to drop jaws not only on the floor but even beyond it (we’re thinking basement level).
This 1957 Ford F-100 has the potential to be that truck. As always, there are nuances because from our point of view, it also packs the potential to make an impression for all the wrong reasons. Well, actually, just two – the hood and tailgate covers, along with the choice of wood lining the bed. For us, the grilled pieces reminded us of grandma’s older than Planet Earth radiators, while the bed wood seemed sourced from her dining room.
On the other hand, everyone, including us, might agree the rest of the specifications aren’t bad at all. So, if you can live with the mental image we just described (we’re inclined to believe we could), one will certainly appreciate the rest of the work performed by the Gas Axe Garage.
According to the description, this “Custom Cab” aims for a traditionally dropped stance and comes from a sunny state (Arizona) to make sure rust is not an issue. It’s always going to be dressed up in formal attire thanks to the PPG Pearl Metallic White and Tuxedo Black finish. In addition, it features rear and front bumper deletes to make sure the little details are the ones coming into focus – such as the legendary Ford “V8” logo.
15-inch Rocket Racing alloy wheels and a set of ‘56 Pontiac taillights (along with the modern, LED-powered headlights) complete the exterior picture, while inside the cabin, the F-100 features a modified half-ton Chevy truck seat arrangement that’s dressed up in matching black and white vinyl. The Pearl Metallic White paint is also present on the dashboard, while the driver is treated to a set of Dakota Digital instruments.
We’ve saved the best for last, as the ‘57 Ford was also equipped with a lot of modern amenities to make it a pleasure when driving hard or just cruising around. Among others, there’s a Crown Victoria independent front suspension and 8.8 rear end while the Flowmaster-muffled dual exhaust gives voice to the supercharged 428ci (5.4-liter) Crown Victoria Police Interceptor engine from under the hood.
Better yet, it’s not there alone, as a Kenne Bell supercharger and other mods are keeping it company, while power is routed to the wheels via a dedicated driveshaft from D&R Driveline, and a Ford 4R75W transmission handles gear changes. Naturally, this black and white truck isn’t exactly cheap, as it comes from the Garage Kept Motors inventory with a $59,900 asking price.
