2021 Ford Ranger Gets Dressed up in Roush Performance Attire for $12,750

The Livonia, Michigan-based aftermarket specialist is remarkably busy these early days of 2021 as we’re assaulted by a barrage of novelties bearing the Roush Performance mark. Their latest representative to this tuning party is the 2021 Ford Ranger, which is said to be extremely “ready to conquer your next adventure.”
If Roush brings any more novelties, we’re soon going to lose track of them unless we go and write them down somewhere. In chronological order, the company presented the upgraded 2020 Ranger with “Performance Pac-Level 2,” its take on the 2021 Super Duty, an affordable grille addendum for the 2015-2017 F-150, as well as the fantabulous 2021 Roush Stage 3 Ford Mustang.
We’re pretty sure more novelties are incoming, but for now, let’s say it’s closing a circle as it returns to focus on the midsize pickup truck. Unfortunately, as far as we can tell, the Level 2 performance pack (which includes an additional 47 whp, among other upgrades) isn’t yet available on the 2021MY, as well.
Aside from this little detail, the 2021 Roush Ford Ranger makes a compelling case for itself with lots of styling and technical upgrades. Everything starts with a 2021 Ford Ranger 301A/302A XLT packing the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, and for an additional $12,750 above the base vehicle price, Roush adds both visible and hidden upgrades.
The company has prepared a Roush signature grille (with LED light bars for night-time exploration), Magnetic Gray fender flares with functional vents, as well as a performance cat-back exhaust system with Roush-signed stainless-steel tips. Underneath the skin resides a Roush-modified Fox 2.0 suspension system, and the Ranger rides onto anything with a neat set of 18-inch satin black Roush-designed alloys wrapped in 32-inch tires.
Inside the cabin, there’s a touch of premium atmosphere thanks to the addition of a Roush quilted-leather seat upholstery, a bespoke instrument cluster, Roush R key fobs, a serialized plaque, and special WeatherTech floor liners. There’s no info on available cockpit colors, but on the outside, the Ranger can be had in nine hues, of which three are new for 2021: Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, and Cyber Orange Metallic.
We’re pretty sure more novelties are incoming, but for now, let’s say it’s closing a circle as it returns to focus on the midsize pickup truck. Unfortunately, as far as we can tell, the Level 2 performance pack (which includes an additional 47 whp, among other upgrades) isn’t yet available on the 2021MY, as well.
Aside from this little detail, the 2021 Roush Ford Ranger makes a compelling case for itself with lots of styling and technical upgrades. Everything starts with a 2021 Ford Ranger 301A/302A XLT packing the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, and for an additional $12,750 above the base vehicle price, Roush adds both visible and hidden upgrades.
The company has prepared a Roush signature grille (with LED light bars for night-time exploration), Magnetic Gray fender flares with functional vents, as well as a performance cat-back exhaust system with Roush-signed stainless-steel tips. Underneath the skin resides a Roush-modified Fox 2.0 suspension system, and the Ranger rides onto anything with a neat set of 18-inch satin black Roush-designed alloys wrapped in 32-inch tires.
Inside the cabin, there’s a touch of premium atmosphere thanks to the addition of a Roush quilted-leather seat upholstery, a bespoke instrument cluster, Roush R key fobs, a serialized plaque, and special WeatherTech floor liners. There’s no info on available cockpit colors, but on the outside, the Ranger can be had in nine hues, of which three are new for 2021: Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, and Cyber Orange Metallic.