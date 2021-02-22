2023 Ford Ranger PHEV Expected With 362 HP

The T6 Ranger is getting on a bit. Series production started in 2011, which explains why the Ranger for the U.S. market feels a little outdated inside as far as design is concerned. Not long now, the Blue Oval will replace both the international and North American versions with a brand-new pickup truck featuring a similar ladder-frame chassis to the Bronco.
Speaking of which, Ford’s previous CEO said that “we’re adding hybrid electrics to high-volume profitable vehicles like Explorer and Bronco” at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders from May 2019. A plug-in hybrid powertrain was then indirectly confirmed by the “EV Coaching” feature in the Bronco’s instrument cluster, which sets the stage for the Ranger PHEV.
“Ford has confirmed it’s working on a plug-in hybrid Ranger ute,” writes Aussie motoring publication CarExpert. “A Ford of Europe spokesperson confirmed the Blue Oval’s commercial vehicle range, including the Ranger ute, will be zero-emissions capable by 2024.”
The all-new Ranger and the Everest-branded utility vehicle for the Australian market are supposed to produce approximately 270 kW and 680 Nm, figures that work out to 362 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. Centered around the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, the plug-in hybrid option is expected to offer 3.0 liters per 100 kilometers or 78.4 miles to the gallon on the combined driving cycle. It’s a little optimistic if you ask me, but nevertheless, it will be more efficient than the 2.3 EcoBoost on its own.
As far as the Australian continent is concerned, CarExpert believes that entry-level versions of the Ranger will feature the 2.0-liter EcoBlue while high-end variants will be treated to a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 of the Explorer ST is the most likely candidate for the Ranger Raptor.
Going forward, the Blue Oval will double down on electrification because of current and upcoming legislation. In Europe, for example, the Ford Motor Company has committed to selling only EVs by 2030. By 2024, every nameplate in the commercial-vehicle lineup will be capable of zero CO2 emissions, which indirectly confirms the upcoming Ranger as a PHEV.
