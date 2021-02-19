Rare 2007 Saturn Sky "Mallett" LS2 Conversion Listed for $39,900

A soft-top roadster from the ill-fated Saturn brand, the Sky ran from the 2007 to 2010 model years with four-cylinder powerplants and a dealer-installed turbo upgrade package that develops 290 horsepower. The car we’ll cover today is a little different from its peers, though, because the engine bay is home to an LS2 small-block V8 from the C6 Corvette.

21 photos