Rare 2007 Saturn Sky "Mallett" LS2 Conversion Listed for $39,900

A soft-top roadster from the ill-fated Saturn brand, the Sky ran from the 2007 to 2010 model years with four-cylinder powerplants and a dealer-installed turbo upgrade package that develops 290 horsepower. The car we’ll cover today is a little different from its peers, though, because the engine bay is home to an LS2 small-block V8 from the C6 Corvette.
A company by the name of Mallett is responsible for this engine swap, which used to retail at $21,995 back in 2007. The automatic upgrade added $3,000 to the tally, translating to a combined $31,535 adjusted for inflation.
Mallett LS2 Sky number 10 is a two-owner car with only 8,157 miles (13,127 kilometers) on the odometer. Coming courtesy of RK Motors Charlotte, the Sunburst Yellow-painted roadster carries an asking price of $39,900, and the sale includes copies of the purchase agreement, order form, and invoice.
Backed up by a clean history report from Carfax, the Corvette-powered Sky features performance-oriented shock absorbers, Corsa stainless-steel mufflers, a two-core aluminum radiator, polyurethane rear A-arm bushings and differential mount, aluminized carbon-fiber coilovers, Mallett body graphics and seat embroidery, a serialized plaque, and a few special badges.
The Auto Standard Package mentioned earlier includes a custom driveshaft, billet bell housing, as well as a beefier torque converter and flex plate because the 6.0-liter motor develops 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm. Rolling on 18-inch chromies wrapped in Goodyear Eagle rubber shoes, the car is pristine throughout, from the paint finish to the seating surfaces.
Roughly 3.9 inches (99-mm) longer than the Pontiac Solstice, the Saturn Sky with eight-cylinder oomph is a proper hoot in the driving department thanks to the sub-3,000-pound curb weight. For reference, the C6 Corvette tips the scales at 3,179 pounds (1,442 kilograms) while the mid-engined Corvette Stingray Coupe is pretty porky at 3,535 pounds (1,603 kilograms) including fluids.
If you were in the market for an open-air driving experience with a small-block soundtrack, would you spend your $40k on this Mallett-massaged Saturn or something more modern such as a second-hand C7 Corvette?
