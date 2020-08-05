The Pontiac Solstice GXP Is Better Than a Mazda Miata, Doug DeMuro Says

The Pontiac Solstice has to be one of the most wronged sports cars of all time... basically just like the Pontiac brand as a whole. Here is a little roadster that delivers exactly what the people want, yet it could only stay in production for a few years and is barely remembered today.
Enthusiasts won't forget the Solstice GXP. It's excellent value and could become collectible over time. Who knows, maybe two decades from now, it too will be worth $250,000. But until that happens, regular folks can just enjoy the quirks and features highlighted in this Doug DeMuro review.
About a year after showing a preview concept, Pontiac got the go-ahead for the Solstice, which initially offered only a 2.4-liter making 177 horsepower. Probably the most interesting thing DeMuro says about it is that it's better than a Mazda Miata.
More specifically, the Solstice is more beautiful than the NC Miata that was in production during that era, which almost everybody can agree with. We don't want to rain on Mazda's parade, but the GXP model also packed way more horsepower too.
It came with a 2-liter turbo rated at 260 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The review points out that this also the Fisker Karma engine. Interestingly, the guy who designed the Pontiac roadster is currently working for Tesla. Funny how that's all connected.
In any case, the turbo mill had the highest power density of any GM engine at the time and could push you to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds, which is way faster even than a current Miata. Dealerships also offered an engine tune for 290 hp.
From a design perspective, the Solstice is a home run. It's a very simple shape, and the way the hood and trunk open set it apart from virtually every other car. However, in 2009, GM announced it would kill the Pontiac brand, taking the roadster with it.
