Watch the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Lap the Nurburgring and Hit Almost 180 MPH

Porsche just introduced a brand-new 911 GT3 , and the track-bred coupe comes with a new benchmark on the Nürburgring. Porsche test driver Lars Kern lapped the longer section of the circuit in just under seven minutes and this videos shows how fast and nimble the 992-generation GT3 really is. 13 photos



Porsche ran benchmarks for both the full-length, 20.83-km track, as well as the slightly shorter, 20.6-km section usually used by automakers for Nürburgring records. The 911 GT3 needed 6:59.93 minutes to complete the former and 6:55.34 for the latter. This benchmark makes it the second-quickest Porsche around the 'Ring, behind the 991.2-gen 911 GT2 RS.



The 992 GT3 is notably quicker than its predecessor. Driven by the same Lars Kern, the old GT3 lapped the same section in 7:12.7 minutes. That's 17 seconds slower in a car that's only 10 horses less powerful than the 992 GT3. Impressively enough, the new GT3 is a second quicker than the 991.2 GT3 RS, which benefits from an extra 10 horsepower. It also completed the lap almost two seconds quicker than the 918 Spyder, a hybrid supercar good for a massive 875 horsepower combined.



A quick look at the complete list of Nürburgring lap times reveals that the 992 GT3 is also notably quicker than sports cars with significantly more power. At just a little over 500 horsepower, the 911 GT3 lapped the 'Ring seconds quicker than track-bred vehicles like the



So how did Porsche do it? Why is the 503-horsepower 911 GT3 so much quicker than 700-horsepower supercars? Well, it's the result of a re-engineered suspension that borrows a lot from the GT3 Cup race car and the new aerodynamic kit that's more efficient than before. Now watch Lars Kern complete an impressive lap, hitting a top speed of 286 km/h (177 mph) in the process.



