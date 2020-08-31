Modern Jeep Forward Control Looks Like the Perfect Electric Truck

It was 2012 when Jeep brought the cab-over truck design back under the spotlights with the help of the Mighty FC concept, so why aren't they building a production version? Our guess is that the matter has to do with (full) electrification, and we've brought along a rendering related to this.
This pixel stunt portrays a modern incarnation of the Jeep Forward Control, a rather compact workhorse that was produced between 1956 and 1965.
The principle behind the classic machine was simple: fitting a bed on a short wheelbase vehicle (think: CJ-5 underpinnings) meant the cab had to be pushed forward, with the latter ending up sitting over the four-cylinder Hurricane engine.
And this rendering, which comes from digital artist Mo Aoun, seems to use the shorter wheelbase FC150 model rather than the more generous FC170 derivative as inspiration.
The artists took one day to come up with the 3D model of the contraption, while on the next day he rendered the appealing details you see on the machine.
The layout of the vehicle, with the beadlock wheels shod in go-anywhere tires pushed to the corners of the vehicle, the solid axles and the uber-compact approach, means this packs serious utilitarian assets. Of course, the bed could be extended for those wishing to haul larger items.
And while traditional Jeep styling elements, such as the grille and the headlights, are present, these are mixed with futuristic design bits packing a strong utilitarian aroma (would you look at those doors!).
Sure, the current JL Wrangler has seen Jeep introducing the Gladiator truck based on the offroader, but a proposal like the one we have here would be different.
Perhaps the most important change brought by such a model would be linked to an all-electric powertrain, as the more compact electric motor and the extra-flexible packaging of the battery pack would make such a proposal idea for a cab-over design.
Jeep is preparing to introduce the 4xe plug-in hybrid incarnation of the Wrangler, which will hit U.S. showrooms later this year and land on the European and Chinese markets in the first part of 2021.
The introduction of the gas-electric model is an intermediate step, as there will be an all-electric Wrangler, even though the details on the matter are scarce.
And while doubts about battery-powered offroading revolve around details such as range anxiety, the massive torque and power distribution delivered by an all-electric powertrain will serve rugged terrain fans well.
The principle behind the classic machine was simple: fitting a bed on a short wheelbase vehicle (think: CJ-5 underpinnings) meant the cab had to be pushed forward, with the latter ending up sitting over the four-cylinder Hurricane engine.
And this rendering, which comes from digital artist Mo Aoun, seems to use the shorter wheelbase FC150 model rather than the more generous FC170 derivative as inspiration.
The artists took one day to come up with the 3D model of the contraption, while on the next day he rendered the appealing details you see on the machine.
The layout of the vehicle, with the beadlock wheels shod in go-anywhere tires pushed to the corners of the vehicle, the solid axles and the uber-compact approach, means this packs serious utilitarian assets. Of course, the bed could be extended for those wishing to haul larger items.
And while traditional Jeep styling elements, such as the grille and the headlights, are present, these are mixed with futuristic design bits packing a strong utilitarian aroma (would you look at those doors!).
Sure, the current JL Wrangler has seen Jeep introducing the Gladiator truck based on the offroader, but a proposal like the one we have here would be different.
Perhaps the most important change brought by such a model would be linked to an all-electric powertrain, as the more compact electric motor and the extra-flexible packaging of the battery pack would make such a proposal idea for a cab-over design.
Jeep is preparing to introduce the 4xe plug-in hybrid incarnation of the Wrangler, which will hit U.S. showrooms later this year and land on the European and Chinese markets in the first part of 2021.
The introduction of the gas-electric model is an intermediate step, as there will be an all-electric Wrangler, even though the details on the matter are scarce.
And while doubts about battery-powered offroading revolve around details such as range anxiety, the massive torque and power distribution delivered by an all-electric powertrain will serve rugged terrain fans well.
View this post on Instagram
Super excited to learn more about 3D Rhino modeling, I made this body modeling in one day and next day rendering I hope you like it , ü ý #jeep #jeepwrangler #jeepwrangler #jeepfc150 #moaoun #moaoundesign #rhino3d #modeling #3dprinting #autmotive #offroad #cardesignnews #new #cardesigner #moaoun_moaoun