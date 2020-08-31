Modern Jeep Forward Control Looks Like the Perfect Electric Truck

View this post on Instagram

Super excited to learn more about 3D Rhino modeling, I made this body modeling in one day and next day rendering I hope you like it , ü ý #jeep #jeepwrangler #jeepwrangler #jeepfc150 #moaoun #moaoundesign #rhino3d #modeling #3dprinting #autmotive #offroad #cardesignnews #new #cardesigner #moaoun_moaoun

A post shared by MO AOUN (@moaoun_moaoun) on Aug 30, 2020 at 7:43pm PDT