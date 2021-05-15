A 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Paid for in PPP Money Gets You 6 Years in Jail

The life of a baller is not without challenges and it definitely doesn’t come cheap. For this Miami playboy, a fixture on the party circuit and a self-proclaimed philanthropist and businessman, it also comes with a 6-year prison sentence.
The name of David T. Hines first registered on the radar in July 2020, after he was arrested by the feds for using PPP money to fund his lavish lifestyle. PPP stands for the Paycheck Protection Program, launched through the CARES act in early 2020, which offers forgivable loans to businesses struggling due to the ongoing health crisis. Money lent through the program is meant for paying staff and expenses, and keeping businesses afloat.
It is most definitely not to be used to buy Lamborghinis, which is what Hines did. After applying for several PPP loans under false pretenses and using forged documentation, Hines was granted $3.9 million in PPP funds. The next day after the first wire transfer came in, he bought an electric blue 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo for $318,000 from a Miami dealership. He also spent a lot on spa stays, luxury designer items, on dating sites and food delivery.
Hines was caught after he crashed his Lambo days within delivery, and then fled the scene. The car was registered in his name, so the feds connected the dots and learned that it had been purchased with funds from a lender with the relief program. Initially, Hines was looking at charges of bank fraud, engaging in transactions with unlawful proceeds, and making a false statement to a lending institution, which carried a maximum collective sentence of 70 years if found guilty.
The U.S. Department of Justice says he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was just sentenced to more than 6 years in jail. He’s also been ordered to return the $3.4 million still in his bank account, and his Lambo has been seized, presumably to be auctioned off. No word yet on the damage it took in the hit-and-run.
During court proceedings, Hines was under house arrest at his mother’s. A baller life is never what it seems.
It is most definitely not to be used to buy Lamborghinis, which is what Hines did. After applying for several PPP loans under false pretenses and using forged documentation, Hines was granted $3.9 million in PPP funds. The next day after the first wire transfer came in, he bought an electric blue 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo for $318,000 from a Miami dealership. He also spent a lot on spa stays, luxury designer items, on dating sites and food delivery.
Hines was caught after he crashed his Lambo days within delivery, and then fled the scene. The car was registered in his name, so the feds connected the dots and learned that it had been purchased with funds from a lender with the relief program. Initially, Hines was looking at charges of bank fraud, engaging in transactions with unlawful proceeds, and making a false statement to a lending institution, which carried a maximum collective sentence of 70 years if found guilty.
The U.S. Department of Justice says he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was just sentenced to more than 6 years in jail. He’s also been ordered to return the $3.4 million still in his bank account, and his Lambo has been seized, presumably to be auctioned off. No word yet on the damage it took in the hit-and-run.
During court proceedings, Hines was under house arrest at his mother’s. A baller life is never what it seems.