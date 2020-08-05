A Porsche 911 Turbo, 3 Rolexes and 2 Home-Printed Checks Land Floridian in Jail

In what could possibly be described as “peak Florida” and “peak 2020” at the same time, a man from Florida used cashier’s checks printed from his home computer to secure himself a slice of the good life.
This is like the entire plot of the Steven Spielberg movie Catch Me If You Can (minus the handsomeness and talent of Leonardo DiCaprio): a 42-year-old man, Casey William Kelley, used his home printer to make fake cashier’s checks and then went around and splurged on stuff he probably always imagined he’d buy if he were rich. Specifically, a Porsche 911 Turbo and not one, but three Rolex watches.
Mr. Kelley walked into a dealership in Destin, Florida, on July 27 and drove off in a Porsche, having paid for it with a fake $139,203.05 check. It was most likely a used 911 Turbo, but it was a Porsche nonetheless. By the time the staff tried to cash the check and learned that it bounced, he was long gone. The dealership then reported the Porsche stolen, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office says.
Having seemingly gotten away with it, Mr. Kelley
went drove home and printed another check. This time, he headed out to a Rolex store in Miramar Beach, where he bought himself three watches worth a total of $61,521. The jeweler was wiser than the car dealer and held on to the timepieces until the check cleared, which, you guessed it, never happened.
By the time the jeweler reported the fake check to the police, Mr. Kelley was already in custody, having been tracked down in the case of the stolen Porsche. According to the Sheriff's Department, he was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering (using or passing) a false banknote. He immediately admitted to the crime and mentioned he had printed the checks at home, from his computer. He was arrested without incident.
If anything, at least you can never say Mr. Kelley has bad taste.
