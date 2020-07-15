Assistance From Shaquille O’Neal in Case of a Crash Is Better Than AAA

Occasionally, you’ll hear or read the phrase “celebrities, they’re just like us” and while that may apply in some cases, in others, the reality is even more impressive. Because a handful of stars are actually better than some of us non-famous folks.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of these very few people. He is famous for his performance on the court, for his impressive stature, his sense of humor, his intelligence and, last but not least, for his big heart. Much like the late Kobe Bryant, The Shaq is the type of guy who simply can’t drive past an accident site and not stop and offer to help.
This has actually happened so many times that it’s no longer as newsworthy or shocking as it used to be. Still, in the current context, when 2020 seems to be outdoing itself in being the worst year possible, it’s refreshing to see small kind gestures like this one, when The Shaq pulled over to confront a driver who’d been in a crash.
Turns out, when you’re in a minor crash, The Shaq is better than AAA.
It happened on July 13, on the I-75 in the Gainseville area in Florida, where the NBA star lives. Video from the bodycams on troopers from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the call, is available at the bottom of the page, as posted to the official Facebook of the Sheriff's Office. It shows the basketball star waiting with the people from the crashed car on the side of the road. The caption notes that he pulled over the moment he saw a fellow motorist in trouble, offered to help whichever way he could and stayed on until police came.
The good news is that not one of the people involved in the crash needed any help – from Shaq or the authorities. Not that this takes away from his nice gesture: it’s more than others would have done. The one-vehicle accident was minor and there were no apparent injuries. One woman tells a trooper that one of the tires blew, so the driver lost control of the car and went off the road, crashing.
O’Neal stayed at the scene until the troopers assessed the situation, then fist-bumped them and was on his way. #MissionComplete
