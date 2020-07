You're looking at a build that was only taken out of the oven a few days ago, with this coming from Japan. And, given the popularity of the 350Z , as well as its availability, it shouldn't surprise you to see this used as a base.Catacy, as the owner likes to call himself on Instagram, labels the contraption as the 935Z, while the build was handled by a gearhead named Ashiru Ito.The flatnose Porsche tale dates back to the original 935 racer, which was introduced in 1976 as a factory motorsport incarnation of the 930-generation 911 Turbo, with this being available for customers the following year. As the model drew more and more attention, a German crew called Kremer Racing started offering 935 conversion kits for 930 Turbos in 1981. One year later, Mansour Ojjeh, the co-owner of Swiss luxury watchmaker and racing sponsor Tag Heuer convinced Porsche to design a street legal version of the 935.The said aspects saw multiple gearheads requesting such a transformation, which finally determined the German automaker to introduce the Slantnose 930 (this was labeled as "Flachbau" in German), with a 935-like front end, starting from 1986.Fast-forwarding to 2018, we saw Porsche reviving the 935 , as a nod to the ultimate form of the original, namely the Le Mans-born "Moby Dick" racecar that landed back in 1978. The newcomer came as a reinvented 911 GT2 RS , but, unlike its base, this can't be driven on public roads.Returning to, it mixes the front end look of the modern Porsche 935 with the round lights of the retro models, while the hood hasn't reached its final form yet, as explained in the last Instagram post below (translation was neccesary). Oh, and let's not forget the custom side skirts.As for the posterior of the Japanese machine, this doesn't seem to follow the Porscha story, even though the said aftermarket specialist does mention it's still working on this area. Then we have the wing, a piece that rivals that of the new-age 935, at least in terms of size.Those meaty arches allowed the project to welcome custom wheels displaying super-sized wheels, with their black finish matching that of the wing. And, if you peek through those wheels, it looks like the brakes have been updated.Now, it appears that the engine bay contents and the cabin still come in factory form, but this might change as the project moves forward. Or sideways, since who wouldn't drift such a car?