2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Confirmed With Coil Spring Rear Suspension, New Exhaust

If you’re in the market for a full-size pickup that off-roads like a champ, you have plenty of choices in this segment. None, however, can match the F-150 Raptor unless Ram surprises us with the TRX in a matter of weeks.
Redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year, the light-duty series still runs conventional leaf springs out back in order to tow as much as possible to the detriment of comfort and handling. The Raptor, however, has switched to coil springs as you can clearly tell from this set of spy pictures.
As we already knew from a VIN decoder, the smaller of the two cabins is gone for the 2021 model year. Only the SuperCrew Raptor will be available from here on, featuring the same BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires as before and a rerouted exhaust system coming courtesy of the different suspension.
Based on this prototype’s setup, Ford has gone for this exhaust design in order to improve the departure angle of the F-150 Raptor. This is the Achilles heel of any off-road pickup, and chances are that the Blue Oval’s performance division wants to one-up the TRX as well with a shorter overhang out back.
The almost-production specification in the photo gallery features circular mounting points for the coil springs, top and bottom, and the shocks have been moved forward of the rear axle. Speaking of which, those babies look very similar to the Fox 3.0 Internal Bypass shocks with Live Valve technology.
Compared to the 2020 and previous models, the newcomer further appears to ride a little higher than before. What we don’t know for certain, however, is what hides inside the transmission housing of the 10R80 automatic.
We know this bad boy is running the EcoBoost V6 that develops 450 horsepower in the outgoing Raptor, but could Ford make a case for the PowerBoost hybrid option? Adding an electric motor and a small battery for additional efficiency and short bursts of torque would certainly give the Raptor a fighting chance against the supercharged HEMI V8 of the TRX.
