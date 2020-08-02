7-Year-Old Boy Is Policing a Street by Giving Speedsters the Evil Eye

As the saying goes, it’s not stupid if it works. One boy from a small town in Norfolk in England, has had his beloved cat run over by a speeding driver and, from that day on, has decided to take matters into his own hands.
Harry Cannell may be only seven years old but, when it comes to policing the road outside his home, he’s fearless and relentless. According to his mother Claire, since the day the family cat was run over by a speedster, Harry has decided to do something to help make a change. There is a 30 mph (48 kph) speed limit on that road, the BBC reports.
Armed with a hi-vis vest and a sign that reads “Slow – children and animals,” Harry stands by the side of the road, making eye contact with the passing drivers. If they’re speeding past the limit (as per the boy’s appreciation), they get scowled down at, but if they’re moving slow, they get waves and smiles.
Claire posted Harry’s story and photos to her social media, which attracted the attention of the Norfolk Constabulary. They sent over a couple of officers, who praised his efforts and let him try out a real speed gun. Harry was thrilled by the visit, especially since he wants to become a police officer himself.
On that day when real police officers monitored traffic in the area, they didn’t catch a single speeding driver. “Harry has been encouraging road safety and speed awareness on his street,” the Norfolk Police wrote on Facebook. “We think he'll make a great police officer.”
Harry may not have gotten the speed gun as a gift to keep, but he is back by the side of the road, his mother says for the media outlet. He plans to continue “policing” drivers, and he will keep doing it in this “polite” manner because he is convinced it’s making “a bit” of a difference.
