Dude Who Used Illegal Loans to Buy Lamborghini Was Caught Because He Crashed It

A self-proclaimed businessman from Miami asked for relief money from the PPP funds and then used it to buy himself a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which is perhaps the most douchebag move to make at this time. Add another layer of douchebaggery: he only got caught because he crashed the car.
Starting this spring, David Hines began filing forms for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which offers non-refundable government funds for small businesses struggling to maintain basic operations during the health crisis. He said he ran four such businesses, with a total of 70 employees and $4 million in monthly expenses.
In total, he applied for seven loans of almost $14 million, and three of them were approved. Hines’ bank accounts received nearly $4 million in three payments – money that he should have spent on his staff but he chose to spend on himself. One of the first things he bought was a blue 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo from a local dealership for $318,497.53, but he also splurged on jewelry, designer clothes, spa stays, dating websites and food deliveries.
For those wondering how the feds came to look into his finances, the Miami Herald has the answer: dude crashed the car at the beginning of the month, a very short time after he bought it. So, in addition to being a terrible human being for trying to profit off a really bad situation, he’s also a terrible driver.
Apparently, Hines got his blue Lambo into an accident and then fled the scene. Police were alerted to the hit and run, which became suspicious when they found out a brand-new Huracan Evo was involved. They linked the car to Hines (because it was registered to him and one of his companies), and then traced the money and learned that it had been bought with illegal loans.
The Huracan is now at the police impound lot, and prosecutors plan to seize it – no doubt with the goal of auctioning it off to recoup the losses.
Hines is facing a total of 70 years in jail if he’s found guilty of all charges, which include engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds, bank fraud, and making a false statement to a lending institution. He’s been released on a $100,000 bond and has been ordered at his mother’s home with a GPS tracker until his arraignment date. And that last part is the only truly funny thing about the situation: the mental picture of a Miami playboy under house arrest at his mom's.
