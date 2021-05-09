Watch This Dodge Viper ACR Go Full Send in the Wet at Targa Tasmania 2021

Although the Viper was discontinued in 2017 over the safety regulation for side curtain airbags, the slithering serpent with free-breathing V10 firepower is up there in the pantheon of legendary sports cars. A burly piece of American engineering, the front-engined corner carver reached its zenith with the introduction of the almighty American Club Racer.
A track-oriented evolution of the Time Attack, the most exciting Viper of them all still is popular in various motorsport events that include the Targa Tasmania. This year’s edition of the tarmac-only rally saw two examples race to their heart’s content over more than 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) across six days, and believe it or not, one of them has won the rally.
Fielded by Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey, the downforce monster in the following video is a sight to behold on public roads, especially in the hands of a skilled individual. What’s even more stirring is the footage that starts at the 46-second mark, showing the ACR going full send in the rain.
Driving a rear-wheel-drive car in the wet isn’t a biggie, yet the Viper isn’t your average rear-wheel-drive car. Lest we forget, the standard rubber shoes - namely a set of super-sticky Kumho Ecsta V720 - were designed specifically for extreme performance in dry conditions and warm weather.
As for the second reason why the ACR corners like it’s on rails, downforce is the answer you’re looking for. The front splitter, dive planes, and dual-element rear wing help the American Club Racer develop 1,101 pounds (500 kilograms) at 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). Level up to 170 mph (274 kph), and you’re looking at 1,533 pounds (695 kilograms).
The ACR, however, offers even more downforce if you opt for the Extreme Aero Package. During on-track testing, Dodge’s Street and Racing Technology engineers have experienced 1,200-plus pounds (544 kilograms) at 150 mph and more than 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms) at 177 mph (285 kph).
On that note, press play and enjoy the ACR doing what it does best.
