Candy Apple Red 2017 Viper ACR Is Barely Driven, Wears Extreme Aero Package

There’s a lot to love about this Viper, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer . It all starts with it having just 794 miles (1,277 km) on its 8.4-liter V10 engine, and aside from looking like it was just driven off the assembly line, it also boasts limited edition status as number #3 of 17 ‘Solid Edition’ cars sold during the final model year.Furthermore, it is the only such car to feature a Candy Apple Red Metallic exterior, courtesy of Dodge’s Viper Ambassador program . Technically, you really can call it bespoke and get away with it.Other visual highlights include the ACR Extreme package, which consists of a low front splitter, dual canards, front fender vents, upper and lower dive planes and that monster rear wing. We should also give a shout out to the side-exit exhaust, satin black fuel filler door, rearview camera, xenon headlights, carbon fiber trim, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes and the staggered-width 19-inch gloss black wheels.Furthermore, you get 10-way manually adjustable Bilstein suspension as part of the ACR package , so if you’re going to a racetrack, this thing is ready to take it over. On the other hand, such a unique example will probably make you money in the long run as a collectible, so think twice whether or not you’d want to drive it like you stole it.As for the interior, it’s got black leather upholstery, six-way adjustable sports seats with Alcantara inserts, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, carbon fiber trim, climate control, FCA's 8.4” Uconnect infotainment system, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and plenty more.In terms of performance, the Viper ACR's V10 engine produces 645 hp (654 ps) and 600 lb-ft (813 nm) of torque, channeled rearwards with the help of a six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.