Candy Apple Red 2017 Viper ACR Is Barely Driven, Wears Extreme Aero Package

Riding around in a bespoke Viper ACR is definitely one way to feel good about yourself, and the barely driven limited edition model you see here can be had for 2021 McLaren 570S money.



Furthermore, it is the only such car to feature a Candy Apple Red Metallic exterior, courtesy of Dodge’s



Other visual highlights include the ACR Extreme package, which consists of a low front splitter, dual canards, front fender vents, upper and lower dive planes and that monster rear wing. We should also give a shout out to the side-exit exhaust, satin black fuel filler door, rearview camera, xenon headlights, carbon fiber trim, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes and the staggered-width 19-inch gloss black wheels.



Furthermore, you get 10-way manually adjustable Bilstein suspension as part of the



As for the interior, it’s got black leather upholstery, six-way adjustable sports seats with Alcantara inserts, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, carbon fiber trim, climate control, FCA's 8.4” Uconnect infotainment system, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and plenty more.



In terms of performance, the Viper ACR's



There’s a lot to love about this Viper, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer . It all starts with it having just 794 miles (1,277 km) on its 8.4-liter V10 engine, and aside from looking like it was just driven off the assembly line, it also boasts limited edition status as number #3 of 17 ‘Solid Edition’ cars sold during the final model year.Furthermore, it is the only such car to feature a Candy Apple Red Metallic exterior, courtesy of Dodge’s Viper Ambassador program . Technically, you really can call it bespoke and get away with it.Other visual highlights include the ACR Extreme package, which consists of a low front splitter, dual canards, front fender vents, upper and lower dive planes and that monster rear wing. We should also give a shout out to the side-exit exhaust, satin black fuel filler door, rearview camera, xenon headlights, carbon fiber trim, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes and the staggered-width 19-inch gloss black wheels.Furthermore, you get 10-way manually adjustable Bilstein suspension as part of the ACR package , so if you’re going to a racetrack, this thing is ready to take it over. On the other hand, such a unique example will probably make you money in the long run as a collectible, so think twice whether or not you’d want to drive it like you stole it.As for the interior, it’s got black leather upholstery, six-way adjustable sports seats with Alcantara inserts, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, carbon fiber trim, climate control, FCA's 8.4” Uconnect infotainment system, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and plenty more.In terms of performance, the Viper ACR's V10 engine produces 645 hp (654 ps) and 600 lb-ft (813 nm) of torque, channeled rearwards with the help of a six-speed Tremec TR-6060 manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

