Dodge Viper GTS-R Idling and Revving Is Music to the Ears

The Viper began its racing career in 1996, only a few years after the first-gen sports car debuted. Co-developed with Oreca, it was raced in the IMSA GT Championship and the BPR Global GT Series.As the road car passed onto new generations, so did the race-spec Viper . Dodge built various iterations of the GTS-R, a car that would eventually race in GT2 and LM GTE series. Toward the end of the Viper's life-cycle, SRT Motorsports and Riley Technologies created a GT3-spec variant.With more than 1,000 entries and more than 100 wins to its name, the Viper is Dodge's most successful race car to date. But it was also one of the hottest looking machines of its era, while the V10 engine made it unique.The massive, thunderous mill set it apart from the other V6- and V8-powered race cars and turned it into a highlight on any track around the world. Sadly, the days when the Viper GTS-R took Le Mans and Daytona by storm are long gone.But the good news is that these V10-powered beasts are still getting track time through historic championships like Endurance Racing Legends and Masters Endurance Legends. If you still want to see and hear them in action, historic events are your best bet—unless you stumble into a race-spec Viper at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.Until that happens, YouTube racing enthusiast 19Bozzy92 has put together a long, 11-minute compilation of Viper GTS-Rs he caught on the track over the years. It's packed with Vipers idling, revving, and lapping historic race tracks like the Nürburgring, Monza, and Paul Ricard.It's a big Dodge Viper feast that you shouldn't miss. And make sure you crank up the volume.