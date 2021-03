Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper Pulling 3,000 WHP Is a Dyno Boss, Sounds Like One

While an important part of last year's event had to be held without spectators due to the global health crisis, attendees are welcome for 2021. As for the schedule, it kicks off today with a test and tune session. Friday brings the climax for roll racers, while those who battle using a standing start will have their laurels awarded on Sunday.Returning to the Viper in question, it has competed in the Lone Star State event before, and it looks like its 2021 setup was finished just in time for the event.While we don't have the exact tech bits currently fitted to the machine, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings an uber-intense dyno run.The build, which was put together by Texas-based Calvo Motorsports, features a twin-turbo setup, sips on ethanol, and possibly sports a stroker kit, as it seems to purge its nitrous before the said run. Using a Motec engine management system to send the power to the wheels using a sequential gearbox, this was dialed in by Ninjaneering, a specialist that also comes from the same state.The results were downright brutal, with the ten-cylinder heart of the beast delivering 3,076 hp and 2,422 lb-ft (3,283 Nm) of torque at the wheels, which means a rough estimate of its crankshaft horsepower would place the hardware close to the 3,500 hp mark.Until we get to see the snake biting at TX2K, here's what a Calvo Motorsports twin-turbo 9L Viper delivering over 2,600 horsepower can do It's worth noting that rival horsepower faction Underground Racing (UGR), based in North Carolina, instantly took notice of the post and decided to reply with an Instagram video of its own.The clip, which you'll find below, reminds us that the Viper in question, which delivered 2,300 hp at the wheels last year, roll-battled a twin-turbo UGR Lamborghini Huracan during the event and came second. In this context, saying that the stakes for the imminent confrontation are high would be an understatement.