Quarter-Mile Coronet: 1965 Dodge Super Stock Is Mopar Drag Racing Goodness

The 1960s are considered to be the glory days of drag racing, where everything was raw. Darin Smith of DWS Classics in Huntington Beach wanted to capture some of that magic in his personal project, a replica of the 1965 Dodge Coronet 440 Super Stock.
Just one quick look at this beast tells you it's built differently from the usual muscle car restomods. It's made to go fast down the quarter-mile as it would have in the 1960s, not handle like a sports car. That said, it's not fully old-school, as under the Coronet 440's hood is a Mopar Performance 472 crate engine, which is essentially a stroked and bored out 426 Hemi.
As you'd expect, this sounds pretty awesome, especially when the exhaust seems to have a bypass. The engine is topped off with Holley carburetors and velocity stacks and reportedly produces around 700 horsepower. The Coronet features a special 727 reverse manual automatic transmission and sends power to the custom-made Dana 60 rear end.
Perhaps the most attention-grabbing features are the original drag racing tires from the 1960s, the so-called 12” Hurst cheater slicks. It's also got a set of 11-inch drum brakes. That's right, there are no discs on this thing, but "it stops plenty-fine," according to the owner. As for the body, this is Ruby Red Metallic, the color this Dodge left the factory with. But obviously, this isn't the original paint. The interior is essential for pulling off the Super Stock look, but it's obviously been re-upholstered. With no armrests or seatbelts, it makes the experience feel very raw for the occasional passengers.
The window sticker from the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) reminds you of the era of ordering a muscle car, slapping on some parts, and going racing the same day. Drag racing was all about Dodge vs. Plymouth, as other manufacturers struggled to keep up with these big-blocked beats.
