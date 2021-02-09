One-Owner Airbus H120 Comes with Very Low Hours, $1 Million Selling Price

If you’re been keeping an eye on autoevolution, you probably noticed we often highlight rare cars being sold at good prices, simply because everybody loves a bargain, especially when it’s something that you can’t find that easily these days.
This time, we’re doing something different, and this “barn find” isn’t a car, but a helicopter.
Manufactured in 2014, this Airbus H120 comes with just 227 hours, which is something that indicates a nearly mint condition. This is unusual for a helicopter built seven years ago, so we’re guessing the H120 spent most of its time in a hangar rather than up in the air.
Asian Sky Group, which has recently listed the Airbus, explains the engine has just 404 cycles since new, and the helicopter has always been meticulously maintained. It comes with the standard list of equipment, including anti-collision lights, air conditioning, dual controls, emergency floatation gear, engine washing installation, and short protective skid shoes.
The H120 is one versatile flying machine, being part of the Colibri series manufactured by Airbus.
While more than 700 such helicopters have been delivered to countries from all over the world, what sets the H120 apart from the rest of its competitors is its versatility when being used by law enforcement. Police forces, for example, have used this model for a wide array of activities, including not only simple surveillance but also crowd control, border patrol, and even firefighting.
At the end of the day, this makes the H120 one popular helicopter, but it can very well be used for passenger transportation and private flying as well, mostly thanks to its spacious cabin.
If all of the above convinced you it’s time to get yourself an H120, the one we’ve highlighting today can be yours for nearly $1.1 million (that sounds a lot at first glance, but keep in mind it’s a model with very low hours and in nearly mint condition).
